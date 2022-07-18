Machtinger Law APC Opens Its Doors in Los Angeles

photo of California personal injury lawyer John F. Machtinger

John F. Machtinger, California Personal Injury Lawyer

Attorney John Machtinger announces the opening of a new law practice serving the people of Southern California injured by the negligence of others

Helping people in their times of greatest need is why I moved from corporate civil litigation to plaintiffs’ personal injury. My clients are the reason I get up every morning and fight.”
— John F. Machtinger, Attorney at Law
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- California lawyer John Machtinger is pleased to announce the opening of a new law office in Los Angeles to serve the people of Southern California who have been injured in any type of vehicle accident or premises accident caused by the negligence of another driver or property owner. In conjunction with opening Machtinger Law APC in Los Angeles, the firm launched a new website which can be accessed at www.MachtingerLaw.com.

Although the law firm and website are new, attorney John Machtinger is no newcomer to the practice of personal injury law. Mr. Machtinger has over 30 years of experience as a licensed California lawyer, including practicing exclusively in the field of plaintiff personal injury law since 2010. Prior to that time, Mr. Machtinger practiced for 19 years successfully representing clients in complex civil litigation matters, at times going up against national law firms and their considerable resources.

Machtinger Law APC is the successor law firm to Black & Machtinger LLP, which operated for more than 12 years helping personal injury victims in Los Angeles, Orange County and throughout Southern California. Mr. Machtinger’s former law partner, Timothy Black, will stay affiliated with the new firm in an Of Counsel capacity, ready to assist in serious and complex injury matters requiring litigation or trial.

“I’m looking forward to continuing to represent hurt people and families who have lost loved ones due to the negligence of others. Helping people in their times of greatest need is why I moved from corporate civil litigation to plaintiffs’ personal injury. My clients are the reason I get up every morning and fight,” Mr. Machtinger explained.

In keeping with Mr. Machtinger’s level of experience, Machtinger Law will focus its practice on cases involving serious injury, catastrophic injury, and wrongful death. The firm accepts all forms of motor vehicle accident cases, including automobile accidents, motorcycle accidents, truck accidents, bike accidents, pedestrian accidents, and more. In the field of premises liability law, the firm represents accident victims injured in a slip and fall or trip and fall in a commercial space, as well as serious dog bites and animal attacks that occur on private property or in public. Machtinger Law also handles cases involving sexual assaults or other criminal attacks that were facilitated by the property owner’s negligent or inadequate security to keep the property safe. Additionally, attorney John Machtinger has expertise in holding treatment centers accountable for their negligent failures to provide a safe environment for their clients who suffer serious injury or death while under their care due to inadequate supervision and other inexcusable mistakes.

Machtinger Law is currently accepting new clients and offers a free consultation to listen to the stories of potential clients and let them know how Mr. Machtinger and his team can help. The firm can be reached at 310-943-9300 or online at www.MachtingerLaw.com.

