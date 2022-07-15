Drivers travelling overnight from July 18-20, 2022, can expect delays on the Malahat (Highway 1) near the Tunnel Hill project site as crews shift the lane configuration in advance of permanent repairs.

Beginning Monday, single-lane alternating travel will be in place between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. for the contractor to relocate barriers and safety equipment, and to complete temporary line painting. Shifting the lane configuration will allow the contractor to mobilize and demobilize equipment off to the side of the travelling lanes, minimizing traffic disruption. New lane configurations during construction will maintain current lane widths and posted vehicle speed through the site for the duration of the project.

Drivers can expect delays as long as 20 minutes and may also experience short traffic stoppages early in the night as equipment is brought to the site.

Drivers are reminded to drive for the conditions and to observe traffic management personnel and signage.

For up-to-date road closure information, drivers are advised to follow @DriveBC on Twitter, or check: www.DriveBC.ca