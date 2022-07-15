Premier King announces changes to provincial Cabinet 

CANADA, July 15 - Premier Dennis King announced changes to the provincial cabinet today.

The following MLAs were given new ministerial responsibilities this morning during a ceremony at Government House:

Hon. Darlene Compton, member of the Legislative Assembly for Belfast - Murray River, was appointed the Minister of Agriculture and Land, Minister of Justice and Public Safety, and Attorney General. In addition, Minister Compton will continue to serve as the Deputy Premier;

Hon. Matthew MacKay, member of the Legislative Assembly for Kensington - Malpeque, was appointed as the Minister of Social Development and Housing.

Hon. Bloyce Thompson, member of the Legislative Assembly for Stanhope - Marshfield, was appointed the Minister of Economic Growth, Tourism and Culture;

Hon. Cory Deagle, member of the Legislative Assembly for Montague - Kilmuir, was appointed as the Minister of Transportation & Infrastructure; and

Hon. Mark McLane, member of the Legislative Assembly for Cornwall - Meadowbank, was appointed as the Minister of Finance.

They join their colleagues:

Hon. Natalie Jameson, Minister of Education and Lifelong Learning and Minister Responsible for the Status of Women;

Hon. Steven Myers, Minister of Environment, Energy and Climate Action;

Hon. Jamie Fox, Minister of Fisheries and Communities; and

Hon. Ernie Hudson, Minister of Health and Wellness.

“This is a time to continue the progress we have made on priorities that matter to Islanders. The last three years have been the most difficult years we have faced as a province, perhaps in our history. Faced with uncertainty and unknown – our team has always been there for Islanders, and we will continue to do that in the days ahead.” Premier Dennis King

In addition to changes in ministerial responsibilities, new membership for cabinet committees are also being announced.

Serving on the Cabinet Committee for Treasury Board will be:

Hon. Mark McLane, Chair

Hon. Steven Myers

Hon. Matthew MacKay

Hon. Bloyce Thompson

Hon. Natalie Jameson

Serving on the Cabinet Committee on Policy and Priorities will be:

Hon. Darlene Compton, Chair

Hon. Ernie Hudson

Hon. Jamie Fox

Hon. Cory Deagle

James Aylward, MLA for Stratford - Keppoch, and Brad Trivers, MLA for Rustico - Emerald, leave their cabinet portfolios after serving in various roles since 2019.

“I would like to thank both James and Brad for their three years of service to our province as cabinet ministers and I look forward to having them continue to contribute to our Caucus team,” said Premier Dennis King. “I know that both James and Brad will continue to serve their constituents and all Islanders in the months and years to come.”

Biographies:

Hon. Darlene Compton

Deputy Premier, Minister of Agriculture and Land, Minister of Justice & Public Safety and Attorney General

Darlene Compton was first elected as the MLA for Belfast-Murray River in 2015 and re-elected in May 2019. She was appointed Deputy Premier in May 2019 and Minister of Agriculture and Land, Minister of Justice and Public Safety and Attorney General in July 2022. She also served as Finance Minister from 2019 – 2022 and the Minister responsible for the Status of Women from 2019 - 2020. She previously served on the Standing Committees of Legislative Management, Public Accounts, and Health and Wellness.

Darlene earned a business degree from Casco Bay College before living and working overseas for many years. Prior to being elected, she worked as administrator of the Dr. John Gillis Memorial Lodge. She previously sat on the board of the Belfast Development Corporation and the Belfast Recreation Centre. She also served as a director of the Belfast Historical Society.

Darlene has two grown children, Katie and Glen, and lives in South Pinette with her husband Russell.

Hon. Matthew MacKay

Minister of Social Development & Housing

Matthew MacKay grew up in a fishing family in French River and graduated from Kensington Intermediate Senior High School and Holland College. He has worked in both the shell fishery and the lobster fishery. Matthew also worked in the tourism industry, owning and operating his own business and managing Reuben’s Seafood Restaurant in Darnley before becoming an award-winning real estate agent with Century 21.

Matthew was elected as MLA for Kensington-Malpeque in 2015. He was re-elected in 2019 and appointed Minister of Economic Growth, Tourism and Culture, a role he served until July 2022, when he was appointed the Minister of Social Development and Housing.

Matthew has served as a member of several Legislative Standing Committees, including Education and Economic Development, Infrastructure and Energy, Legislative Management, and Rules, Regulations, Private Bills and Privileges.

Matthew and his wife Alisha live in North Granville with their children Kennedy, Charlotte and Wyatt.

Hon. Bloyce Thompson

Minister of Economic Growth, Tourism & Culture

Bloyce Thompson was first elected as the MLA for Stanhope-Marshfield in the 2019 general election. In July 2022 he was appointed Minister of Economic Growth, Tourism and Culture after previously serving as Minister of Agriculture and Land, Minister of Justice and Public Safety and Attorney General from 2019 – 2022.

Bloyce is an active member of his community and the agriculture industry. As a third generation dairy farmer and businessman from Eastside Farms in Frenchfort, PEI, he has been a strong advocate for the dairy industry locally, nationally and globally. Bloyce has travelled to the United States, Japan, Portugal and other countries, lending his professional expertise in bovine livestock breeding to the dairy industry.

Bloyce is a proud graduate of Dalhousie Agricultural College. He has served his industry as a member of the genetic evaluation board of the Canadian Dairy Network and as a board member of the Dairy Farmers of PEI. Bloyce has also been a coach with the Sherwood Parkdale Minor Baseball Association, and served as vice-president of Old Home Week.

Bloyce and his wife Terri are the proud parents of three children.

Hon. Cory Deagle

Minister of Transportation & Infrastructure

Cory Deagle was first elected as the MLA for Montague-Kilmuir in the general election of 2019. At 27 years of age, Cory was the youngest MLA elected to office in the 2019 election. He was appointed the Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure in July 2022.

Cory is an active community volunteer who is extensively involved with youth and amateur sport, serving as a coach and referee for minor hockey and soccer. Cory has served as Past President of the Montague Minor Hockey Association, a former chair of the Norsemen Memorial Hockey Tournament, and is currently co-chair of the Eastern Eagles Soccer Tournament.

Cory is a graduate of Montague Regional High School and the University of Prince Edward Island and previously worked as a legislative assistant at the Office of the Official Opposition. Cory resides on the Union Road.

Previously, Cory has served as Government Whip, Chair of the Standing Committee on Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability and as Vice-Chair of the Standing Committee on Public Accounts.

Hon. Mark McLane

Minister of Finance

Mark was first elected as the MLA for District 16 Cornwall-Meadowbank in a November 2021 byelection and appointed the Minister of Finance in July 2022. Mark had previously served as a member of the Education and Economic Growth Legislative Standing Committee

Mark had served as the Executive Director of Golf PEI from 2012 until 2021 and was the past president of the IT company, iWave Information Systems and was the founder and owner for more than 10 years of PrinterWorks which was purchased by the Datarite group of companies in 2001.

Mark has held many volunteer leadership roles. He was chair of Island Waste Management Corporation, a board member with Big Brothers Big Sisters of PEI and the Stars for Life Foundation, and a coach and manager for the Charlottetown and PEI ringette associations. He also volunteered countless hours for field hockey and soccer.

Mark graduated from UPEI in 1993 from the Bachelor of Business Administration program. Mark’s career included being an award-winning entrepreneur who received the 1999 Business Development Bank of Canada Young Entrepreneur Award at the age of 29 for his company. Mark and his wife Margie live in Cornwall along with their three children Maria, Bethany, and Katherine.