國際遺傳諮詢中心推出癌症遺傳諮詢服務，和有私隱保障的基因檢測 International Genetic Counseling Center Launches Cancer Genetic Counselling with Testing
HONG KONG, July 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 國際遺傳諮詢中心推出癌症遺傳諮詢服務，並可選擇有私隱保障的基因檢測
• 港幣6900元，已包括兩至四次與患者和家庭成員的遺傳諮詢，包括一項涵蓋 80種基因和40種癌症的遺傳性多個癌症基因檢測。
• 未經患者書面許可，任何第三方都不能獲得基因檢測結果。
香港 2022年7月18日
大約10-15%的癌症是由遺傳性基因突變引起。國際臨床指南支持對有家族或個人癌症病史的患者進行基因檢測。陽性基因檢測結果可能會為有癌症風險或癌症患者提供更全面的癌症信息，從而實現早發現、及時干預、治療、和顯著提高生存率。
遺傳諮詢
因為基因和基因檢測複雜，遺傳諮詢可以幫助病患者理解複雜的資訊 - 癌症遺傳諮詢師運用患者的個人和家庭健康和患病史來評估他們的癌症風險，並提供篩查和管理指導。遺傳諮詢師還幫助患者決定基因檢測是否有用。對於從基因檢測中獲得陽性報告的患者，這意味著發現了基因突變，遺傳諮詢師將解釋對患者及其家人的影響，以及患者如何進行進一步的醫學評估。
癌症遺傳諮詢由認證或符合資格的遺傳諮詢師（已在美國或澳大利亞接受培訓）提供。遺傳諮詢師們了解亞洲、美國和歐洲的文化，可以用英語、廣東話或普通話與患者及其家人交談。
遺傳性多種癌症檢測
由國際遺傳諮詢中心（香港）提供的遺傳性多種癌症檢測可確定80多個基因的單核苷酸變異和大型基因組重排，這些基因與40多種癌症和可能導致癌症的遺傳疾病有關。該測試涵蓋乳腺癌、卵巢癌、子宮癌、前列腺癌、胃癌、結腸癌、甲狀腺癌、直腸癌、小腸癌和胰腺癌。此測試是第二代DNA測序檢測，並採用桑格測序和長讀測序，以及聚合酶連鎖反應方法來確認具有挑戰性和難以檢測的突變。
混合癌症患者的額外檢測
在嚴重的癌症病例中，患者多個器官可能會受到癌症的影響。另一種稱為 RNA 測序的方法將用於檢測40個基因中的剪接變異，這可能會提高混合癌症患者的診斷成功率。
與市場上大多數僅檢測大約2至15個基因中稱為單核苷酸變異的小突變的基因檢測不同，新的遺傳性多癌症檢測涵蓋了單核苷酸變異和大型基因組重排。大型基因組重排通常是破壞性突變，但使用傳統的DNA檢測方法很難檢測到。這些大的基因組重排也與許多年輕成人癌症有關，包括早發性乳腺癌、卵巢癌和結直腸癌。檢測這些類型的突變提高嚴重和年輕癌症患者的診斷成功率。
患者記錄和私隱保護
遺傳性多種癌症檢測在美國進行。患者私隱受美國法律保護。基因檢測結果、報告和患者信息按照美國 HIPAA、CAP和CLIA法規安全地存儲在美國。未經患者書面許可，檢測報告不會透露給任何第三方。
遺傳諮詢、檢測過程和定價
遺傳諮詢將提供指導和支持患者及其家人。遺傳性多種癌症檢測在美國CLIA認證和CAP認可的實驗室進行。臨床報告由美國認證的臨床遺傳學家或醫學主任簽發。該檢測是非侵入性的，只需要口腔（臉頰）拭子。臨床報告將以安全保密的方式交付給患者。如有需要，將提供轉診給癌症專科醫生。兩至四次遺傳諮詢和遺傳性多種癌症檢測的價格為港幣 6900 元。
如需更多信息，請通過電郵 maggielaw@counselorgenetics.com或致電 9825 5312 聯繫我們、或訪問我們的網站 - https://www.counselorgenetics.com/news。
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/國際遺傳諮詢中心-International-Genetic-Counseling-Center-108791548009441/
International Genetic Counseling Center Launches Cancer Genetic Counselling with Privacy-Protected Genetic Testing
HK$6900 for Two to Four Sessions of Genetic Counselling of Patients and Family Members, Including a Hereditary Multi-Cancer Test Covering 80 Genes and 40 Cancers. No Third Parties Can Obtain Genetic Test Results Without Patient's Written Permission.
Hong Kong, July 18, 2022
Approximately 10-15% of cancers are caused by inherited genetic mutations. International clinical guidelines support genetic screening of individuals with family or personal cancer histories. Positive genetic test results may inform a more comprehensive screening of cancers, leading to early detection, timely intervention and substantially-improved survival rates.
Genetic Counseling
Cancer genetic counselors have a unique ability to explain complex cancer genetic information to patients, and to empower patients to make informed healthcare decisions on cancer prevention or treatment.
Cancer genetic counselors use patients' personal and family health histories to evaluate their cancer risks, and provide guidance on screening and management. Genetic counselors also help patients to decide if genetic testing would be useful. For patients obtaining positive reports from genetic tests, it means genetic mutations were found, genetic counselors will explain the implications for the patients and their families, and how the patients might proceed with further medical evaluations.
Cancer genetic counseling is provided by board-certified or board-eligible genetic counselors (trained in the U.S. or Australia). The genetic counselors understand Asian, American and European cultures, and can speak with patients and their family members in English, Cantonese, or Mandarin.
Hereditary Multi-Cancer Test
The Hereditary Multi-Cancer Test offered by the International Genetic Counseling Center (Hong Kong) determines both single nucleotide variants and large genomic rearrangements in over 80 genes, associated with over 40 cancers and genetic disorders that can cause cancers. The test covers cancers in the breast, ovary, uterus, prostate, stomach, colon, thyroid, rectum, small bowel, and pancreas. This test is a next-generation DNA sequencing test, with Sanger and long-read sequencing, and PCR methods to confirm challenging and hard-to-detect mutations.
Additional Testing for Patients With Mixed Cancers
In severe cancer cases, patients may be affected by cancers in multiple organs. An additional method called RNA sequencing will be used to detect splice variants in 40 genes, which may increase the diagnostic success for patients with mixed cancers.
Unlike most of the genetic tests available in the market that test only small mutations called single nucleotide variants in about 2 to 15 genes, the new Hereditary Multi-Cancer test covers both single nucleotide variants and large genomic rearrangements in 80 genes. Large genomic rearrangements are typically damaging mutations, but they are very difficult to detect using conventional DNA sequencing methods. These large genomic rearrangements are also linked to many young adult cancers, including early-onset breast, ovarian and colorectal cancers. Determination of both single nucleotide variants and large genomic rearrangements may increase the diagnostic success for patients affected by severe or young-onset cancers.
Patient Record and Privacy Protection
The Hereditary Multi-Cancer Test is performed in the United States. Patient privacy is protected by U.S. laws. The genetic test results, reports and patient information is securely stored in the U.S. in compliance with HIPAA, CAP and CLIA regulations. Test reports will not be released to any third parties.
Genetic Counseling, Testing Process and Pricing
Genetic counseling will be provided to guide and support the patients and their families. The Hereditary Multi-Cancer Test is performed in a U.S. CLIA-certified and CAP-accredited laboratory. The clinical report is issued by U.S. board-certified clinical geneticists or medical directors. The test is non-invasive with only a buccal (cheek) swab is needed. Clinical reports will be delivered to patients in a secured manner. If needed, a referral to cancer medical specialists will be provided. The pricing of two to four sessions of genetic counseling and the cancer test is HK$6900.
For more information, please email us at maggielaw@counselorgenetics.com, call us at 9825 5312, or visit our website - https://www.counselorgenetics.com/news.
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/國際遺傳諮詢中心-International-Genetic-Counseling-Center-108791548009441/
International Genetic Counseling Center
+852 9825 5312
