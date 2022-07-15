Notice of Public Comment Period - Draft Air Quality Permit 7325, Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling

PUBLIC NOTICE

Draft Air Quality Permit 7325, Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Construction and operation of a 110 kWe diesel-fired emergency generator set at Building 7401 at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, 370 Brookley Avenue SW

Notice is hereby given that, pursuant to 20 DCMR § 210, the Air Quality Division (AQD) of the Department of Energy and Environment (DOEE), located at 1200 First Street NE, 5th Floor, Washington, DC, intends to issue an air quality permit (No. 7325) to Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling to construct and operate a 110 kWe emergency generator set powered by a 190 hp diesel-fired engine at Building 7401 at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, located at 370 Brookley Avenue SW, Washington DC. The contact person for the facility is Abbigale Anderson, Air Quality Program Manager, at 202 284-4609. The applicant’s mailing address is 370 Brookley Avenue SW, Washington DC 20032.

The estimated maximum emissions from the emergency generator set, assuming 500 hours per year of operation, are as follows:

Maximum Annual Emissions Pollutant (tons/yr) Total Particulate Matter (PM Total) 0.11 Sulfur Dioxide (SO 2 ) 0.10 Nitrogen Oxides (NOx) 1.47 Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) 0.12 Carbon Monoxide (CO) 0.32

The proposed permitted emission limits are as follows:

a. Visible emissions shall not be emitted into the outdoor atmosphere from this generator set, except that discharges not exceeding forty percent (40%) opacity (unaveraged) shall be permitted for two (2) minutes in any sixty (60) minute period and for an aggregate of twelve (12) minutes in any twenty-four hour (24 hr.) period during start-up, cleaning, adjustment of combustion controls, or malfunction of the equipment [20 DCMR 606.1]

b. An emission into the atmosphere of odorous or other air pollutants from any source in any quantity and of any characteristic, and duration which is, or is likely to be injurious to the public health or welfare, or which interferes with the reasonable enjoyment of life or property is prohibited. [20 DCMR 903.1]

The permit application and supporting documentation, along with the draft permit are available for public inspection at AQD and copies may be made available between the hours of 8:15 A.M. and 4:45 P.M. Monday through Friday. Interested parties wishing to view these documents should provide their names, addresses, telephone numbers and affiliation, if any, to Stephen S. Ours at (202) 535-1747. Copies of the draft permit and related technical support memorandum are available in the attachments section below.

Interested persons may submit written comments or may request a hearing on this subject within 30 days of publication of this notice. The written comments must also include the person’s name, telephone number, affiliation, if any, mailing address and a statement outlining the air quality issues in dispute and any facts underscoring those air quality issues. All relevant comments will be considered in issuing the final permit.



Comments on the proposed permit and any request for a public hearing should be addressed to:



Stephen S. Ours

Chief, Permitting Branch - Air Quality Division

Department of Energy and Environment

1200 First Street NE, 5th Floor

Washington, DC 20002

[email protected]



No comments or hearing requests submitted after August 15, 2022 will be accepted.

For more information, please contact Stephen S. Ours at (202) 535-1747.