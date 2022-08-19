Talcum Powder Compensation Center Is Urging a Woman with Mesothelioma Who Was a Lifelong User of Talcum Powder-Baby Powder To Call The Legal Team at Danziger & De Llano About Compensation That Might Be Millions

Talcum Powder

If your wife, mom or daughter was a lifelong user of talcum powder-baby powder and they have mesothelioma anywhere in the USA please call the law firm of Danziger & De Llano anytime at 80-864-4000.” — Talcum Powder Compensation Center

WASHINGTON , DC, USA, August 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Talcum Powder Compensation Center says, "We are urging the family of a woman who was a lifelong user of talcum powder-baby powder and who has recently been diagnosed with mesothelioma to please call the remarkable legal team at the law firm of Danziger & De Llano anytime at 800-864-4000 to discuss financial compensation. Financial compensation for a person like this might be in the millions of dollars. Our initiative is focused on talcum powder-baby powder who have developed mesothelioma anywhere in the USA.

"Most people who used talcum powder-baby powder are stunned to learn they have mesothelioma. What most users of baby powder-talcum powder do not realize is every time they sprayed themselves with this product-they were exposing themselves to asbestos.

"If your wife, mom or daughter was a lifelong user of talcum powder-baby powder and they have just been diagnosed with mesothelioma anywhere in the USA please call the remarkable legal team at the law firm of Danziger & De Llano anytime at 80-864-4000. Danziger & De Llano is a national mesothelioma law firm, they have been assisting people with this rare cancer for 25 years-and they produce significant compensation for their clients-including people with mesothelioma who used talcum powder-baby powder." https://meso.dandell.com

A Sample of Danziger & De Llano, LLP Mesothelioma Compensation Results for People Exposed to Talcum Powder that contained asbestos

Note: These are actual compensation results the Danziger De Llano client received after attorney's fees.

*$6,350,000 Compensation Result received by a gentleman diagnosed with mesothelioma at the age of 52. He was exposed to asbestos while spending four summers working for a local ceramics company. He was exposed to asbestos-contaminated talc while making slip, a clay-like material.

*$5,565,000 Compensation Result received by a 71-year-old woman who was diagnosed with mesothelioma following her use of baby powder.

*$2,025,450 Compensation Result received by a 43-year-old woman diagnosed with peritoneal mesothelioma who had exposure to asbestos from her repeated use of talcum powder products.

*$2,250,000 Compensation Result received by a 35-year-old peritoneal mesothelioma man who was exposed to talc products as a baby when his mother used baby powder to diaper him and his brother.

*$1,625,000 Compensation Result received by a 64-year-old woman who was diagnosed with mesothelioma and whose only known exposure to asbestos was from using talc products on herself and when diapering her children.

Who are the types of people who may have used talcum powder or baby powder and developed mesothelioma?

1. Women who started using Johnson & Johnson’s Baby Powder as a young girl, teenager or as a young woman and who continued to use this product for years or even decades.

2. Men who started using this product as a boy, teenager or young man and continued to use this product for years or decades.

3. Men or women who were amateur or professional athletes who used baby powder to control perspiration or to get a better grip on a football, baseball, basketball, softball, tennis racket or golf club.

The typical age for a person with mesothelioma in the United States is about 72 years old. Men or women who have used talcum powder for years and who have now been diagnosed with mesothelioma may be significantly younger. https://meso.dandell.com

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma