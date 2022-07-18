Regional Supply Receives Highest Marks from Customers

Co-owning commercial real estate with Millcreek's 1031 Exchange model Regional Supply dispatches 12-14 trucks averaging a total of 140 stops everyday.

Salt Lake City wholesaler consistently receives 5-star Google ratings from small business owners across Utah and Idaho

At Regional Supply, we deliver more than just the tools you need to do the job. Our team of competent, well-trained individuals is prepared to help you with any task or project you can imagine.” — Lawrence Wiscombe, General Manager

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, USA, July 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In business for over 75 years, Regional Supply provides products and services to Utah and Salt Lake County business owners including screen printing, vinyl, automotive restyling, and consultation. Regional Supply employees have the tools and the know-how business depend on.

“At Regional Supply, we deliver more than just the tools you need to do the job. Our team of competent, well-trained individuals is prepared to help you with any task or project you can imagine," said Lawrence Wiscombe, general manager of Regional Supply, “We strive to hire the best of the best.”

With an exceptional customer rating on Google of 4.7 (out of 5) stars, it would seem Regional Supply’s customers confirm that the Salt Lake City wholesaler is getting the job done. Below are a few customer reviews. The full Google profile for Regional Supply can be found at https://g.page/r/CafVz4wbgO4pEAE.

In a recent Google review, a long-time Regional Supply customer Jeff N. said, “I've been using Regional Supply as our lead vinyl distributor for a few years now. They are amazing to work with and always go the extra mile to help me grow my business. The whole team there is awesome and has been really helped us scale despite the challenging supply chain issues. I would highly recommend working with them.”

Joe F. gave Regional Supply 5 stars and briefly wrote, “Best in Quality and Service for all you[r] Vinyl and Sign Equipment needs.”

Another customer, Derek P., said this of Regional Supply’s wide range of solutions. “I always seem to have a strange project going that requires plastic of some kind. When other places have failed to help Regional has always been a great resource and help. The few times they haven't had what I needed they have pointed me in a direction that have what I need. Friendly, knowledgeable and patient--LOL.”

Well-known for offering the best prices, Regional Supply also offers unparalleled customer support--in person and over the phone. All new equipment purchased at Regional Supply comes with on-site installation and training. Follow-up training is also offered to help you and your business succeed.

About Regional Supply

Regional Supply specializes in wholesale supply to screen printers, large format digital printers, electric and vinyl sign makers and installers, and a wide variety of plastics users. We carry over 10,000 items for your business from vinyl, inks and neon, to plastic sheets, transformers, screens and lamps. We take pride in keeping our customers up to date on the latest technology and knowledge the industry with hands-on educational classes on many different subjects and products. Founded in 1946, we value relationships and don’t just sell products--we take care of our customers through technical support, daily delivery and a personal sales staff. To quote our founder Art Mendenhall, “We are in business to solve peoples’ problems."

Learn more by visiting www.regionalsupply.com, emailing us at support@regionalsupply.com, or giving us a call at (800)-365-8920.

