Harvard Alumna Launches Seragyi, A Line of Luxury Women’s Clothing That Reimagines Power Dressing To Be More Impactful
Seragyi pays homage to my mother and women everywhere who want to celebrate their unique personalities through the clothing they wear.”WASHINGTON, DC, USA, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Seragyi has announced the launch of its premium fashion collection for the modern working woman. Fusing distinct feminine and masculine design elements and sharpening classic silhouettes, Seragyi is reimagining professional clothing to make a powerful statement about women’s individuality.
— Alice Agyiri
Seragyi partners with some of the most sought-after mills and manufacturers in Europe known for their quality materials, exceptional tailoring, and eco-conscious practices, ensuring that each piece is beautifully crafted, timeless, and minimizes carbon footprint.
Alice Agyiri is the founder and CEO of Seragyi. She holds an MBA from Harvard and has worked on Wall Street and as a management consultant. The brand is inspired by her own professional experiences, as well as her mother, who owned a clothing boutique in Ghana that offered head-turning, statement pieces. Agyiri wanted to provide that same sense of awe and impact with her line, giving women clothing they could feel good about wearing to work.
“Seragyi pays homage to my mother and women everywhere who want to celebrate their unique personalities through the clothing they wear,” said Agyiri. “With unexpected touches that make a quiet impact and evergreen styles that transition easily from season to season and from work to weekend, Seragyi makes clothing for the workplace sophisticated and enviable.”
To learn more about Seragyi and to shop its online boutique, visit https://www.seragyi.com/.
About Seragyi
Seragyi is an eco-conscious, bold, and modern workwear brand reimagining power dressing to be more style forward, tailored, versatile and unapologetically celebratory of femininity. Founded by Harvard MBA Alice Agyiri, Seragyi pays homage to her mother’s creativity, ingenuity, and entrepreneurial spirit, while simultaneously celebrating those qualities in all women with its timeless pieces.
For more information about Seragyi or for media inquiries, please contact Nana Baffour-Awuah at 845-214-8713 or info@seragyi.com.
Nana Baffour-Awuah
Seragyi
+1 845-214-8713
info@seragyi.com