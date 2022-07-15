Fullerton Ford Orange County Enhances Pre-Order Process and Offers $1,000 off MSRP
Fullerton Ford Orange County Offers $1,000 off MSRP and Establishes Dedicated Department to Support Growing Pre-Order TrendFULLERTON, CA, USA, July 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --
Fullerton Ford Orange County has been noticing a definite trend of growing online pre-order vehicle sales this year. In May, the dealership received 60 pre-orders for vehicles, and owner Abraham Razick is anticipating this will increase to more than 100 pre-orders per month as the order banks for the new Ford models open in mid-July and August.
“The landscape of the automobile industry is changing,” said Razick. “It’s changing from people physically coming in and spending hours in the showroom to select what’s available on the lot to more and more coming from the Internet to pre-order their cars and trucks with the specific color and features they want.” Razick said his dealership is taking an unprecedented step to enhance and incentivize the pre-order process to support this rising trend. “We’ve hired a dedicated sales manager just to handle these custom order vehicles (COVs), and we’re building the infrastructure behind the scenes to accommodate all these orders,” he explained, adding that the infrastructure includes notifying customers about where their vehicle is along the production process through delivery.
Razick also has simplified the delivery process, making it more convenient than ever. For pre-order vehicles, Fullerton Ford Orange County now offers three options:
1.) Traditional method of pick-up at the dealership
2.) Curbside delivery pick-up where the customer can sign paperwork outside on a digital tablet without stepping foot inside the dealership
3.) Vehicle delivery to the customer’s doorstep at no charge if it’s within 500 miles of the dealership
Regarding the incentive, Fullerton Ford Orange County is offering $1,000 off the manufacturer suggested retail price (MSRP) on all pre-order Ford vehicles (excluding Raptor and GT editions due to supply constraints) through December 31, 2022. “In the spirit of moving this forward and easing the pre-order process, we are offering this incentive on all pre-order vehicles, not just select vehicles,” said Razick. A former decorated U.S. marine veteran, Razick is constantly looking for ways to honor and give back to those who serve their country. Besides the $1,000 off MSRP, he is offering an additional $500 discount on pre-ordered vehicles to all former and active military personnel, first responders, and their immediate family members. This service discount is above and beyond any Ford corporate veteran/first responder discounts and is valid through December 31, 2022.
Also known for his charitable contributions to the community, both in the commitment of time and financial support, Razick is pledging $100 per each pre-ordered vehicle from July through the end of 2022 as a donation to benefit the Orange County Fire Authority Benevolent Association (https://ocfabenevolent.org/).
There is always great enthusiasm each year when new vehicle models become available. For Ford, the tentative order bank schedule is as follows (subject to change):
July 18 — pre-orders open for Ford F-150 and Ford Ranger
August 2 — pre-orders open for Ford Edge, Ford Maverick, Ford Bronco Sport, and Ford Explorer
August 15 – pre-orders open for Ford Transit Connect
“We’re excited about the new Ford models and believe our pre-order incentives and streamlined pre-order process will boost the ongoing increase we’ve seen in online sales,” said Razick.
For more information about Fullerton Ford Orange County, visit www.fullertonfordoc.com. To place an order, go to www.preorderyourford.com.
