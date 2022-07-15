Việt Nam, Laos look to beef up transport cooperation

VIETNAM, July 15 - The working session was held in Hà Nội on Thursday. —VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Minister of Transport Nguyễn Văn Thể and Lao Minister of Public Works and Transport Viengsavath Siphandone held a working session in Hà Nội on Thursday, during which they discussed transport cooperation plans between the two countries in 2022 and the following years.

At the meeting, the ministers also reviewed the partnership between the two ministries in the last two years.

According to minister Thể, the signing of cooperation documents in transport between the two countries has created a legal basis for Việt Nam and Laos to be proactive in planning transport connections between the two countries in particular, and with other countries in the region in general, thus ensuring synchronous development of the transport system in a sustainable and modern direction and meeting the transportation needs of the two countries.

He suggested the two sides further accelerate the implementation of the Hanoi - Vientiane expressway project, which will connect the Thanh Thủy border gate in Việt Nam and the Nam Om border gate in Laos.

For upgrades to route 18B from Attapeu province in Laos to the Việt Nam-Laos border, aid designated by the Vietnamese Government for the Lao Government in 2022 will be used, Minister Thể proposed the Lao ministry seek early approval of the Lao Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment for plans and financial estimates for surveyed items, and prepare environmental and social impact assessment reports on the project.

Regarding the East-West Economic Corridor (EWEC) research project, the Vietnamese official called on relevant agencies from the two countries to actively coordinate with the Asian Development Bank (ADB)'s experts to implement the project.

Minister Thể spoke highly of the two countries' agreement to develop a railway system connecting the two countries on the construction and operation of the Vũng Áng - Vientiane railway route.

In the field of maritime transport, Minister Thể proposed the Lao minister submit a report to the Lao Government urging the early confirmation of Lao State-owned enterprises to join the Vũng Áng seaport project.

For cross-border goods transport, Minister Thể asked the Lao ministry to consider restoring convenient transportation to pre-COVID-19 levels.

He also hoped for stronger cooperation between the two sides in training, especially in terms of transport and logistics; road; railway; aviation; maritime transport; inland waterway and traffic construction management, saying that on the basis of the mechanism of the Việt Nam - Laos Cooperation Committee, every year, Vietnamese transport training institutions have helped train hundreds of Lao students and postgraduates.

For his part, Siphandone acknowledged and highly valued the cooperation between the two ministries in recent times, and pledged to accelerate the implementation of the cooperation projects.

He spotlighted the significance of the Hà Nội - Vientiane expressway project, expressing hope that any difficulties facing the implementation of the project will soon be removed. — VNS