Inspection Commission considers disciplinary measures against province leaders, officials

VIETNAM, July 15 - Members of the commission discussed a number of issues related to violations. VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — The Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission convened its 17th meeting from July 13-14, discussing disciplinary measures against a number of leaders and officials of Phú Yên and Gia Lai provinces.

Members of the commission spoke about and gave conclusions on a number of issues related to signs of violation seen in the Standing Board of the Party Committee of Gia Lai Province in the 2016 - 2021 tenure; Ministry of Finance’s Price Management Department in 2015 - 2020, 2020 – 2025 tenures.

They have been found guilty of violating the principle of centralised democracy and working regulations, showing lack of responsibility, loosen management and inspection, creating condition for some organisations and individuals to violate the regulations of the Party and laws on land, planning, investment, construction, bidding, housing, forest protection and development, among others.

Those in charge include Võ Ngọc Thành, deputy secretariat of Gia Lai Party Committee and Chairman of the province’s People’s Committee; Đỗ Tiến Đông and Hồ Phước Thành, KPă Thuyên deputy chairmen of the provincial People’s Committee; Nguyễn Đức Hoàng, former deputy chairman of the province People’s Committee, and directors of departments of finance, natural resources and environment, and agriculture and rural development.

The violations caused serious consequences and damage to the State resources.

The commission also concluded that the standing board of the Ministry of Finance’s Price Management Department in 2015 - 2020, 2020 – 2025 tenures violated the principle of centralised democracy and working regulations, showed lack of responsibility, loose management and inspection, created condition for some organisations and individuals to violate the regulations of the Party and laws on price negotiation, negotiation price check for COVID-19 test kits, among others.

Officials in charge include Nguyễn Anh Tuấn, head of the department, Đặng Công Khôi and Nguyễn Văn Truyền, deputy heads of the department.

The commission also decided to expel many officials from the Party including Nguyễn Thị Nở, former secretariat of Phú Yên Party Committee, and former vice director of finance department, Ngô Quang Phú, deputy secretariat of Phú Yên Party Committee, vice director of department of natural resources and environment, Mai Hắc Lợi, vice director of justice department, and Nguyễn Ngọc Duy, deputy secretariat of Phú Yên Party Committee and deputy head of the tax department.

Officials given warnings were Trần Hữu Thế, Phạm Đình Cự, Lê Văn Trúc, Lê Kim Anh who held important roles in the province’s Party Committee and People’s Committee and other officials from health and finance departments of Phú Yên Province. VNS