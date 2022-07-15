Submit Release
Assistant Secretary of State for Political-Military Affairs Jessica Lewis Travels to the United Kingdom, Germany, and Poland

Assistant Secretary of State for Political-Military Affairs Jessica Lewis travels to the United Kingdom, Germany, and Poland July 16-22, 2022, to meet with U.S. Allies on military assistance for Ukraine as well as to discuss security cooperation and defense trade which enhance Transatlantic and global security.

In the United Kingdom, July 16-19, Assistant Secretary Lewis will attend the Farnborough International Airshow, where she will meet with senior civilian and military officials, as well as advocate for U.S. manufacturers at the one of the world’s largest defense and aerospace exhibitions.

In Germany, July 19-20, Assistant Secretary Lewis will meet with senior officials at U.S. European Command (EUCOM) and U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) based in Stuttgart to discuss continued U.S. and international military support to Ukraine and address other regional and global security challenges.

In Poland, July 20-23, Assistant Secretary Lewis will hold consultations with senior civilian and military officials to promote regional peace and stability and deepen defense cooperation.

For further information, please contact the Bureau of Political-Military Affairs, Office of Congressional and Public Affairs at PM-CPA@state.gov and follow @StateDeptPM on Twitter.

