Some BRG Applicants May Be Asked For Additional Information As Application Reviews Continue

Raleigh N.C.

The North Carolina Department of Revenue (NCDOR) has completed initial review of the more than 23,000 applications received for Phase 2 of the Business Recovery Grant (BRG) program that closed on June 1. The agency is currently validating the applications.

Some BRG applicants may receive an email from NCDOR requesting additional documentation to assist with the validation of your submitted information. Please read the email carefully, provide the requested information, and ensure your response is received by NCDOR by the due date. 

While agency employees continue to work diligently and are making progress, NCDOR is unable to give an exact timeline of when grant applicants can expect to be notified of the status of their applications and checks will be mailed to recipient businesses.

“We appreciate the continued patience of all BRG applicants as we work through the extensive review and validation process of the BRG Phase 2 applications,” said Secretary Ronald Penny.

Learn more about the BRG program.

