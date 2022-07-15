Operation Lone Star Fights Deadly Fentanyl Crisis Coming Across Border

July 15, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), and the Texas National Guard are continuing to work together to secure the border, stop the smuggling of drugs, weapons, and people into Texas, and prevent, detect, and interdict transnational criminal behavior between ports of entry.

Since the launch of Operation Lone Star, the multi-agency effort has led to more than 279,100 migrant apprehensions and more than 17,100 criminal arrests, with more than 14,400 felony charges reported. More than 5,800 weapons and more than $43.5 million in currency have been seized.

Operation Lone Star continues to fill the dangerous gaps left by the Biden Administration's refusal to secure the border. Every individual who is apprehended or arrested and every ounce of drugs seized would have otherwise made their way into communities across Texas and the nation due to President Biden's open border policies.

RECENT HIGHLIGHTS FROM OPERATION LONE STAR:

Governor Abbott Highlights Texas’ Efforts To Stop Growing Fentanyl Crisis In Visit To DPS Crime Lab

On Thursday, Governor Abbott visited the DPS Region II Headquarters in Houston, where he toured the drug warehouse and crime lab and received a briefing from law enforcement officials on the fentanyl crisis and its devastating impacts on Texas communities. The Governor then provided an update during a press conference on DPS’ efforts to keep the deadly drug out of Texas communities.

“Mexican drug cartels are smuggling fentanyl into our country any way they can. It is laced into every other street drug available, as well as being disguised as legal prescriptions, as this lab has discovered,” said Governor Abbott. "Because of the folks at this lab, who handle potentially lethal drugs every day, we are saving the lives of thousands of Texans from the deadly scourge of fentanyl."

