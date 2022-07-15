When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: July 15, 2022 FDA Publish Date: July 15, 2022 Product Type: Drugs Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Microbial contamination with Gluconacetobacter liquefaciens Company Name: Vi-Jon, LLC Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description Magnesium Citrate Saline Laxative Oral Solution, Lemon Flavor

Company Announcement

July 14, 2022 – Smyrna, TN, Vi-Jon, LLC is expanding its voluntary recall to include all lots of Magnesium Citrate Saline Laxative Oral Solution Lemon Flavor, 10 FL OZ (296 mL) within expiry to the consumer level. The recall was initiated after 3rd Party and Vi-Jon, LLC microbial testing identified the presence of Gluconacetobacter liquefaciens.

Risk Statement: Immunocompromised patients, who consume this product, may be at increased risk for invasive infections caused by Gluconacetobacter liquefaciens that could lead to serious, life-threatening adverse health consequences. To date, Vi-Jon, LLC has received one report of an adverse reaction potentially related to this recall. Vi-Jon, LLC is in the process of investigating this report.

The product is used for relief of occasional constipation (irregularity) and generally produces bowel movement in ½ to 6 hours. The product is packaged in a 10 oz clear round plastic bottle.

The affected brands of Magnesium Citrate Laxative Oral Solution Lemon Flavor manufactured at Vi-Jon, LLC in Smyrna, TN are:

Affected Brand NDC # UPC # BEST CHOICE 10OZ LEMON MAG CIT 63941-533-38 070038200499 CARE ONE 10OZ LEMON MAG CIT 72476-001-38 341520313226 CARIBA 10OZ LEMON MAG CITRATE 67860-166-38 646702057012 CRUZ BLANC 10OZ LEMON MAG CIT N/A 308697403082 CVS 10OZ LEMON MAG CIT 63868-929-38 050428335178 CVS 10OZ LEMON MAG CIT 69842-983-38 050428305942 DISCOUNT DRUG MART 10OZ LEMON MAG CITRATE 53943-166-38 093351028205 EQUALINE 10OZ LEMON MAG CIT 41163-709-38 041163500679 EQUATE 10OZ LEMON MAG CIT SRP 49035-506-38 681131287142 EXCHANGE SELECT 10OZ LEMON MAG CIT 55301-166-38 614299404205 FAMILY WELLNESS 10OZ LEMON CITRATE 55319-666-38 032251580826 GOOD SENSE 10OZ LEMON MAG CIT 50804-166-38 846036007374 HARRIS TEETER 10OZ LEMON MAG CITRATE 72036-002-38 072036726124 HEB 10OZ LEMON MAG CITRATE 37808-769-38 041220510863 HEALTH MART 10OZ LEMON MAG CIT 62011-0380-1 052569142158 KROGER 10OZ LEMON MAG CITRATE 30142-899-38 041260001826 LEADER 10OZ LEMON MAG CIT 70000-0424-1 096295135541 MAJOR 10OZ LEMON MAG CITRATE 0904-6787-44 309046787440 MEIJER 10OZ LEMON MAG CIT 41250-708-38 713733459457 PREMIER VALUE 10OZ LOW SOD LEM CIT 68016-696-38 840986035302 PUBLIX 10OZ LEMON MAG CIT 56062-266-38 041415506732 QUALITY CHOICE 10OZ LEMON MAG CIT 63868-929-38 635515901254 REXALL 10OZ LEMON MAG CITRATE 55910-183-38 072785134188 RITE AID 10OZ LEMON CITRATE 11822-4330-2 011822433006 SIGNATURE CARE 10OZ LEMON MAG CIT 21130-709-38 321130779155 SOUND BODY 10OZ LEMON MAG CIT 50594-166-38 072785114791 SUNMARK 10OZ LEMON MAG CIT 70677-0051-1 010939908445 SWAN 10OZ LEMON MAG CITRATE 0869-0166-38 072785134058 TOPCARE 10OZ LEMON MAG CITRATE 36800-709-38 036800455290 UP&UP 10OZ LEMON MAG CIT 11673-708-38 072785128835 UP&UP 10OZ LEMON MAG CIT 11673-666-38 072785128835 WALGREENS 10OZ LEMON MAG CIT 0363-8166-38 311917201603

The product was distributed Nationwide to wholesale and retail outlets. Vi-Jon, LLC is continuing their investigation into the cause of the problem.

Vi-Jon, LLC is notifying its customers by phone and email and is arranging for return or destruction of all recalled product. Consumers that have this recalled product should stop using and return any remaining product to the place of purchase.

Consumers with questions regarding this recall can contact Vi-Jon, LLC by e-mail ( Recalls@Vijon.com ) Monday-Friday, from 7:30 am to 4:30 pm, Central Time. Consumers should contact their physician or healthcare provider if they have experienced any problems that may be related to taking or using this drug product.

Adverse reactions or quality problems experienced with the use of this product may be reported to the FDA's MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program either online, by regular mail or by fax.

Complete and submit the report Online

Regular Mail or Fax: Download form or call 1- 800-332-1088 to request a reporting form, then complete and return to the address on the pre-addressed form, or submit by fax to 1-800-FDA-0178

This recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Link to Initial Press Release