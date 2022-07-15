Community Engagement Session for Bicheno Ambulance Station

15 July 2022

Jeremy Rockliff, Premier

John Tucker, Liberal Member for Lyons



The Tasmanian Liberal Government is committed to delivering the infrastructure we need to support our dedicated Paramedics and Volunteer Ambulance Officers who provide vital services to the community.

The construction of six new ambulance stations is part of the Government’s commitment to deliver new rural and regional paramedics throughout Tasmania and ensure they have contemporary and safe facilities in local communities. The new rural stations will be constructed at Bridgewater, Oatlands, Longford, Queenstown, Beaconsfield and Bicheno.

We understand there are concerns within the local community at Bicheno regarding the proposed site for the new Station.

While the decision to select the current site was made in good faith and taking into consideration the needs of Ambulance Tasmania in providing emergency response services to the community, we have listened to the concerns raised.

In response, a Community Engagement Session will be held so we can discuss more broadly with the community the requirements for the new Bicheno Ambulance Station and take on board any concerns before finalising the site.

The Community Engagement Session will be held in August, at a date to be advised.

We look forward to engaging on this vital project for the region.

