Halal Food Market: Excellent Revenue Growth Rate, Emerging Trends and Forecast by 2025

Halal Food Market

Halal Food Market by Type and End User : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Halal food refers to the food products that are prepared by following Islamic dietary laws & regulations, which defines foods that are lawful or permissible and clean. Muslims community consumers avoid food & beverages that are Haram, meaning forbidden or unlawful by their Islamic faith. According to Islamic principal, halal foods are safe and does not contain any non-halal or unclean ingredients in it. Also, they are prepared by using equipment that is clean.

Halal foods do not contain alcohol, broth, gelatin, ham, bacon, pork, L-cysteine, Lipase, mono and diglycerides, pepsin, rennet, sodium stearoyl-lactylate, vanilla extract, and whey in any kind of food items such as grain products, vegetables & fruits, beverages, milk & milk products, desserts and other food products. However, vanilla in powdered form and whey prepared with microbial enzymes can be used in halal foods. A lot of emphasis is made on food hygiene & safety. For instance, for preparing halal meat animals are not treated with any antibiotics, hormones, and preservatives that are very commonly used for producing meat and are slaughtered as per the Islamic dietary law. Halal foods offer several health benefits to the consumers such as improved brain and metabolic function and improved immune system. This drives the growth of the halal food market.

Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5318

Rise in population of Muslims fuels the demand for halal food, which in turn boosts the growth of the market. However, different countries have different standards on halal foods which restrains the growth of the halal food market. Also, items such as alcohol, beer, wine, chocolate liqueur, pure or artificial vanilla extract, gelatin are not permitted to use as ingredient or as halal foods & beverages. This is anticipated to restrict the demand for halal foods in the upcoming years. Nevertheless, the rise in interest for halal foods among the non-Muslims community due to its diverse taste and health benefits is expected to propel the growth of the halal foods market. In addition, as stated by the State of the Islamic Economy Report 2018/2019, Muslims expenses on travel will rise from US$ 177 billion in 2017 to US$ 274 billion by 2023 and this has resulted in the growing trend of halal tourism and which is anticipated to fuel the growth of the Halal food market.

The global Halal food market is segmented based on type, end user, and region. Based on type, the market is divided into grain products, fruits & vegetables, milk & milk products, meat & alternatives, combination food, and others. By end user, it is classified into household, food service, and food industry. By region, the Halal food market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5318

Some of the prominent key players include Al Islami Foods, QL Foods, Saffron Road Food, Dagang Halal, Janan Meat, Kawan Foods, Cargill Inc., Prima Agri-Products, Nestle, and BRF S.A.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the global Halal food market from 2018 to 2025 to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

The key countries in all the major regions are mapped based on their market share.

Porter’s five forces analysis highlights the potency of the buyers and the suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the market segmentation assists in determining the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global industry. Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global market, key players, market segments, application areas, and growth strategies.

Similar Reports:

Wine Chocolate Market Expected to Reach $1,473.4 Million by 2030

Flavors and fragrances Market Expected to Reach$35.9 Billion by 2027

Upcoming Reports:

Canned Meat Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/canned-meat-market-A11141

Beet Pulp Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/beet-pulp-market-A11177

Advanced Craft Chocolate Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/advanced-craft-chocolate-market-A11161

Chewing Gum Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/chewing-gum-market-A08801

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Avenue.! An Online Subscription Based Library of Reports - Allied Market Research