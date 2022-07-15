Read more about SAVE THE DATE: Fifth Annual Suicide Prevention Summit

Please make plans to join us for the Fifth Annual Suicide Prevention Summit on Friday, Sept. 9 at 9 a.m. The Summit will be held at American Legion Post 38 located at 151 S. Wooddale Blvd. in Baton Rouge.

Guest speakers include:

Letosha Kelly, Program Monitor

Louisiana Department of Health, Office of Behavioral Health

Topic: Louisiana Governor’s Challenge to Prevent Suicide Among Service members, Veterans and Their Families

Damion Johnlouis, Transition Assistance Advisor

Louisiana National Guard

Topic: Support for Transitioning Service Members and Their Families

Patty Rives, LCSW, Executive Director

Baton Rouge Crisis Intervention Center

Topic: Suicide Prevention Support Services, Resources, and Training

Topic: Applied Suicide Prevention Intervention Skills

Daphne Grady, Volunteer and Elizabeth Dole Caregiver Fellow

National Alliance on Mental Illness

Topic: National Alliance on Mental Illness Services

Topic: Elizabeth Dole Foundation (Veteran Caregivers Support)

RSVP today to Larry Williams at larry.williams@la.gov or 225.276.8626.