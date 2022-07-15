Read more about SAVE THE DATE: Fifth Annual Suicide Prevention Summit
Please make plans to join us for the Fifth Annual Suicide Prevention Summit on Friday, Sept. 9 at 9 a.m. The Summit will be held at American Legion Post 38 located at 151 S. Wooddale Blvd. in Baton Rouge.
Guest speakers include:
Letosha Kelly, Program Monitor
Louisiana Department of Health, Office of Behavioral Health
Topic: Louisiana Governor’s Challenge to Prevent Suicide Among Service members, Veterans and Their Families
Damion Johnlouis, Transition Assistance Advisor
Louisiana National Guard
Topic: Support for Transitioning Service Members and Their Families
Patty Rives, LCSW, Executive Director
Baton Rouge Crisis Intervention Center
Topic: Suicide Prevention Support Services, Resources, and Training
Topic: Applied Suicide Prevention Intervention Skills
Daphne Grady, Volunteer and Elizabeth Dole Caregiver Fellow
National Alliance on Mental Illness
Topic: National Alliance on Mental Illness Services
Topic: Elizabeth Dole Foundation (Veteran Caregivers Support)
RSVP today to Larry Williams at larry.williams@la.gov or 225.276.8626.