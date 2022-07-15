Micromanipulators Market To Hit 14,316.85 Thousand by 2030 - New Scale Technologies

Micromanipulators Market Research

A micromanipulator is a device that is used with a microscope to execute sophisticated processes or manipulate minute specimens.

Global micromanipulators market growth is attributed to the increase in number of male infertility cases, rise in disposable income, and surge in adoption of IVF procedures.” — Onkar Sumant

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, global micromanipulators market size was $ 9,302.48 thousand in 2020 and expected to reach $14,316.85 thousand in 2030, with a CAGR of 4.4% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.

For Right Perspective and Competitive Insights, Get Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/737

Shift from conventional manual micromanipulators to advanced electric or hydraulic versions, rising global infertility rates, and expanding base of semiconductors and microelectronics in the emerging economies are primarily leveraging the growth of the market. In addition, increasing usage of micromanipulator novel applications such as genomics, proteomics, transgenesis and cell cloning would provide continued growth thrust for the market. However, factors such as high cost associated with advanced micromanipulators, lack of awareness among potential end users and limited technical expertise are likely to impede the market growth.

Electric micromanipulators segment would continue to generate the highest revenue throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the higher accuracy, enhanced precision in movement, better convenience and rising adoption rates of electric micromanipulators across a wide range of applications. However, in terms of volume (units), manual micromanipulator was the leading segment, accounting for about half of the overall market in 2014. Economical cost and high popularity of manual micromanipulators across semiconductors and microelectronics industries were the key factors responsible for the growth of manual micromanipulators market.

Hydraulic micromanipulator is projected to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period. Within cell micromanipulators application, ICSI segment is projected to exhibit the fastest growth, both in terms of revenue and volume, during the forecast period.

Global micromanipulators market growth is attributed to the increase in number of male infertility cases, rise in disposable income, and surge in adoption of IVF procedures. Moreover, increase in healthcare expenditure and rise in awareness for male healthcare drive the market growth during the forecast period.

The pandemic had a significant impact on global micromanipulators market. The global micromanipulators market suffered a negative impact, which is attributed to postpone surgical procedures. With rise in pandemic, the hospital facilities were more focused on the COVID patients and with rush in treatments of symptoms and vaccination facilitation across the globe, other medical operations were shut down. Furthermore, delay in manufacturing units also impacted the rendering growth of the market. In addition, with COVID-19cases declining, the market is supposed to outcome the hindrances and flourish in the given forecast period.

The global micromanipulators market growth is driven by increase in number of male infertility cases. Women and men who are unable to conceive after one year of intercourse without taking contraception, as well as women who have had two or more failed pregnancies, are considered infertile. According to studies, 15% of couples who have unprotected sex for a year are unable to conceive, and 10% of couples who have unprotected intercourse for two years are unable to produce a viable pregnancy. Within the first three months, 20 percent to 37 percent of couples younger than 30 who are usually healthy are ready to conceive. Intracytospamic sperm injection is a typical treatment for infertility in men and women. The global micromanipulators market size is expected to rise due to rise in demand and surge in cases of infertility diseases.

KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY-

• Depending on type, the electric micromanipulators segment was highest contributor to the market in 2020, whereas hydraulic micromanipulators segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

• According to drug delivery, the cell manipulation segment was highest contributor to the market in 2020, and is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

• Region-wise, North America generated the largest revenue share in 2020, whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Do You Have Any Query Or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Industry Expert: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/737

Key Market Players

Narishige Co. Ltd.

Sutter Instruments

The Micromanipulator Company

Sensapex Inc.

Luigs and Neumann

Scientifica Ltd

Siskiyou Corporation

leica microsystems

Nikon Healthcare

zeiss group

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Request for 14 days free trial: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

We also Offers Regional and Country Reports-

Japan Micromanipulators Market

South Korea Micromanipulators Market

Singapore Micromanipulators Market

China Micromanipulators Market

Indonesia Micromanipulators Market

Australia Micromanipulators Market

Taiwan Micromanipulators Market

Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry-

US Fundus Camera Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030

Topical Oxygen Therapy Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

“We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market.”

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.