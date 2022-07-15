AG Healey Awards $2 Million in Funding for Consumer Mediation Programs 

Attorney General Maura Healey has awarded $2 million in grant funding for consumer mediation programs to help support, protect, and advocate for consumers across the state on a variety of issues.

The AG’s Office uses settlement funds to finance a statewide network of Local Consumer Programs (LCP) and Face-to-Face Mediation Programs (FTFMP) through local nonprofits and municipalities. These programs enhance the AG’s consumer protection mission by delivering consumer advocacy and mediation services in partnership with the AG’s Consumer Advocacy and Response Division. Due to their local knowledge and community involvement, LCP and FTF programs effectively serve consumers by resolving consumer disputes and raising consumer awareness through educational events. These programs can help consumers with a variety of issues including defective products, auto matters, debt collection, landlord-tenant disputes, mortgages, home improvement contract issues, and utilities.

“My office wants to ensure that consumers across our state have access to mediation and advocacy services,” said AG Healey. “We are proud to partner with community-based nonprofits and municipalities through our grant program and are grateful for their dedication to consumers. Through mediation, advocacy, and educational programs, they are helping people in their communities every day.”



The LCPs provide information to consumers concerning state and federal consumer protection laws. These organizations also offer voluntary consumer advocacy and assistance services. Each year, LCPs handle thousands of consumer complaints in their own regions.

FTF programs support the resolution of consumer and landlord/tenant disputes. FTF programs receive cases from the trial courts, the AG’s Office, and self-referrals. Mediation sessions are held at courthouses, at FTF program offices, and virtually. Mediations are confidential and can be conducted at various stages of disputes. Programs can also train, recruit, and supervise volunteer mediators.

Both programs are funded through the Local Consumer Aid Fund (LCAF). In the first three quarters of fiscal year 2022, these LCP and FTF programs have collectively handled 8,810 cases, returning more than $5.5 million to consumers in Massachusetts.

The AG’s Office has provided funding to 18 LCPs and 15 FTF programs for fiscal year 2023.

The LCPs receiving funding this year:

Berkshire Consumer Services Program in Pittsfield

Boston Mayor's Office of Consumer Affairs & Licensing

Cambridge Consumer's Council

Cape Cod Consumer Assistance Council Inc. in Hyannis

Centro de Apoyo Familiar in Lawrence

La Colaborativa in Chelsea

Middlesex Community College Law Center Consumer Protection Program in Lowell

Metro-West Mediation Services in Natick

Neighborhood of Affordable Housing in East Boston

New Bedford Department of Community Services

North Essex Dispute Resolution Center in Newburyport

North Weymouth MASSPIRG Consumer Action Center

Northwestern District Attorney’s Office in Greenfield

Revere Consumer Affairs Office

South Shore Community Action Council in Plymouth

Springfield Mayor's Office of Consumer Information

United Way of Greater Plymouth County in Brockton

Worcester Office of Human Rights and Disabilities

The FTF programs receiving funding this year:

Berkshire County Regional Housing Authority in Pittsfield

Brookline Community Mental Health Center, Inc.

Cape Cod Dispute Resolution Center in Orleans

City of New Bedford

Community Dispute Settlement Center, Inc. in Cambridge

Family Service Organization of Worcester

Greater Brockton Center for Dispute Resolutions

Just-A-Start in Cambridge

La Colaborativa in Chelsea

Martha’s Vineyard Mediation Program in Vineyard Haven

Mediation Services of North Central MA in Leominster

Middlesex Community College in Bedford

North Essex Dispute Resolution Center in Beverly

North Shore Community Mediation Center in Beverly

For more information about grant opportunities at the Attorney General’s Office, please visit www.mass.gov/ago/grants.

The AG’s Office encourages consumers with questions or complaints about a business to call its consumer hotline at 617-727-8400 or file a complaint with the office.

