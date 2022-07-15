Blood Purification Equipment Market Revenue is Expected to Reach $23.93 Billion With CAGR of 5.6%

Blood Purification Equipment Market

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research added new research on Blood Purification Equipment Market- Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2030. The Blood Purification Equipment market explores comprehensive study on various segments like size, share, development, innovation, sales and overall growth of major players. The research is based on primary and secondary data sources and it consists both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the key players involved in the study are Asahi Kasei Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter International Inc., Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA, Healthwell Medical Tech. Co., Ltd., Infomed SA, Jafron Biomedical Co., Ltd., Kaneka Corporation, Nikkiso Co, ltd. and SWS Medical Group.

The global blood purification equipment market size was valued at $14.62billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $23.93billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.6% from 2020 to 2027.

Blood from the patient’s body is circulated through an external equipment or device for removal of toxin, endotoxin, or impurities and is returned to the patient’s body with the help of blood collection tubing. This process is termed as blood purification. Nowadays, blood purification technique is widely used for treating several disorders that are refractory to traditional therapies, such as surgeries and drug administration. Blood purification works by eliminating pathogenic agents and toxins from blood using numerous other bio-separation procedures such as filtration, dialysis or adsorption. Owing to these advantages over conventional methods, blood purification is majorly preferred in various autoimmune and metabolic disorder treatments. Presently, the most known application of blood purification technique is hemodialysis treatment. Large patient population suffering from kidney failure is stimulating the demand for development of sophisticated equipment and devices for blood purification in these hemodialysis patients. As a result of which, pharmaceutical players in the market are investing in R&D of these equipment, thereby, driving the growth of the market.

Blood Purification Equipment Market Segments and Sub-segments::

Blood Purification Equipment Market by Key Players: Asahi Kasei Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter International Inc., Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA, Healthwell Medical Tech. Co., Ltd., Infomed SA, Jafron Biomedical Co., Ltd., Kaneka Corporation, Nikkiso Co, ltd. and SWS Medical Group.

Blood Purification Equipment Market By Product Type: Portable and Stationary

Blood Purification Equipment Market By Indication: Sepsis, Renal Diseases, and Others

Blood Purification Equipment Market By End User: Hospitals and Clinics, Dialysis Centers and Others

