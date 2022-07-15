E-health Market Size Hitting New Highs Explored with CAGR of 14.5%, Opportunities, Revenue, Industry Trends and Forecast

E-health Market Report

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research added new research on E-health Market- Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2030. The E-health market explores comprehensive study on various segments like size, share, development, innovation, sales and overall growth of major players. The research is based on primary and secondary data sources and it consists both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the key players involved in the study are Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Athenahealth, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., InTouch Health, International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), General Electric Company (GE Healthcare), Medtronic plc., UnitedHealth Group (Optum), Koninklijke Philips N.V., and Siemens Healthineers.

The global e-health market was valued at $74,476 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $2,30,640 million by 2027 at a CAGR of 14.5% from 2020 to 2027.

E-health is the delivery of healthcare using modern electronic information and communication technologies when healthcare providers and patients are not directly in contact and their interaction is mediated by electronic means. Among other things, the services that are thus provided include physical and psychological diagnosis and treatment, telepathology, vital signs monitoring, electronic prescribing, teleconsultation, and others. Furthermore, automated and interoperable healthcare information systems improve medical care, minimize healthcare costs, reduce manual errors, and enhance patient satisfaction, while optimizing reimbursement for ambulatory and inpatient healthcare providers.

North America accounted for the highest revenue in 2019, and is anticipated to maintain its dominance from 2020 to 2027, due to favorable regulatory scenario regarding to e-health, high adoption of e-health solutions to curtail soaring healthcare costs, regulatory requirements regarding patient safety, and presence of a large number of e-health companies, such as Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Cerner Corporation, GE Healthcare, and McKesson Corporation, Infor, Inc.

Which market perspectives are enlightened in the E-health market report?

Executive Summary: It covers a summary of the most vital studies, the Worldwide E-health market increasing rate, modest circumstances, market trends, drivers and problems as well as macroscopic pointers.

Study Analysis: This covers major players, vital market segments, the scope of the products offered in the E-health market, the years measured and the study points.

Competitive Analysis: In this segment each player is screened based on a products, services, value, SWOT analysis, growth and other significant features.

Geographic Analysis: This E-health market report analyses data on the basis of production, sales, imports & exports, and key players in all regional markets.

E-health Market Segments and Sub-segments::

E-health Market by Key Players: Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Athenahealth, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., InTouch Health, International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), General Electric Company (GE Healthcare), Medtronic plc., UnitedHealth Group (Optum), Koninklijke Philips N.V., and Siemens Healthineers.

E-health Market By Type: Electronic Health Record (HER); Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA), Picture Archiving, & Communications Systems (PACS); Laboratory Information Systems (LIS); Telehealth; Prescribing Solutions; Medical Apps; Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS); Pharmacy Information Systems; and Others

E-health Market By End User: Healthcare Providers, Payers, Healthcare Consumers, and Others

Interpretative Tools Used in Market Analysis: The methodical tools including SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, and investment return examination were used while breaking down the development of the key players performing in the market.

Growth Indicators in the Market: This section of the report covers the indicators that contains mergers & acquisitions, R&D, new product development, joint ventures, and associations of leading participants working in the market.

Key Questions Answered:

Who are the leading players involved in E-health Market?

Which are the major regions covered in E-health Market report?

Which is the leading revenue-generating region in E-health Market?

Which is the most influencing segment growing in the E-health market report?

What are the key trends in the E-health market report?

What is the total market value of E-health market report?

