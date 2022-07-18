Learning About And Creating Bespoke Clothing With L.A. Clothing Manufacturer The Evans Group
The Evans Group, a Los Angeles clothing manufacturer, helps both blog readers & emerging independent fashion designers learn more about creating clothing lines.
When I started this business in 2005, I founded it on concepts like sustainability, and I’ve seen firsthand how bespoke clothing helps communities everywhere.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TEG’s founder, Jennifer Evans, has had a consistent mission: helping people achieve their goals. Her way of accomplishing that mission? Through comprehensive fashion design education, guidance, and assistance.
— Jennifer Evans
Case in point, a new article on TEG’s site, Define Bespoke: Fast Facts About Custom Clothing, goes above and beyond in defining the word ‘bespoke’ and its unique place in fashion design.
Defining a term like bespoke, fleshing it out, and offering readers examples as to how it applies to them and aspiring independent designers is what TEG’s mission is all about.
Learning About Bespoke Fashion
The term ‘bespoke’ has been intimately associated with the fashion industry. While it’s not rare to see signs advertising bespoke furniture stores or even bespoke software, the roots of ‘bespoke’ lie in the world of fashion.
To craft bespoke clothing means to create custom clothes specific to a customer’s or designer’s measurements. Unsurprisingly, The Evans Group, being a notable Los Angeles clothing manufacturer and fashion production house, makes bespoke fashion its mission.
In the article, TEG points out that, although bespoke clothing can indeed speak for itself, it’s still crucial to point out the many benefits it offers designers.
Finding The Right Fit
First and foremost, bespoke clothing fits. It’s painstakingly made to fit wearers, and bespoke clothing lines follow strict measurements set forth by designers and Los Angeles pattern makers.
Indie fashion designers dream up these blueprints and fashion sketches through creative methods like a fashion mood board. This creative collage, employed by TEG experts, helps designers think abstractly, pulling a germ of an idea out of the back of their minds. Likewise, fashion designers experience the unfolding of their clothing lines every step of the way.
Designers receive invaluable firsthand experience in the clothing manufacturing process by watching their designs spring to life in a matter of weeks.
And, as always, The Evans Group is quick to point out there aren’t any minimums. Without a minimum order quantity, cash-strapped designers can feel free to experiment with designs, ideas, and creative endeavors without the fear of putting all of one’s eggs in one basket.
“Having no minimums means we get to help people foster their creativity. Having no restrictions on how many pieces go into production means designers won’t have to gamble their entire savings on a clothing line.”
Finding The Right Materials
Ever a staunch adversary of fast fashion and its staggering impact on Earth, Jennifer Evans and TEG emphasize the importance of bespoke clothing and its potential for high sustainability.
“When I started this business in 2005, I founded it on concepts like sustainability. I’ve seen firsthand how the benefits of bespoke clothing can serve communities everywhere.”
With that in mind, Jennifer Evans and TEG offer their clients high-quality, sustainable clothing fabric to work with.
“With bespoke fashion, clothing designers wrest control from fast fashion practices. As such, they get the pick of the litter in the clothing supply chain with sustainable materials like organic cotton, Tencel, and hemp…Say goodbye to fabrics like polyester, nylon, and spandex. It’s time to embrace a cleaner, more sustainable future.”
With its commitment to curbing fast fashion, one bespoke clothing line at a time, The Evans Group serves as a sterling example of sustainability in Los Angeles and the entire United States.
Often citing the inequality and poor working conditions of the Global South, Jennifer Evans ensured that her Downtown Los Angeles fashion production house had local textile experts. With a roster of local seamstresses, pattern makers, cutters, and production managers, The Evans Group commits itself to local businesses and local talent.
In short, Jennifer Evans puts her money where her mouth is. And the results clearly speak for themselves.
Finding A Fit With TEG Fashion Mentors
Nestled into its survey on bespoke clothing, TEG offers the services of its fashion mentors in its L.A. fashion mentorship program.
The fashion mentorship program, launched in 2022, offers unfettered access to experienced fashion experts for brand new designers to work with.
“While we work primarily with emerging and established independent fashion designers, we thought people with no experience in the fashion industry should have access to the same tools and expertise.”
This effort, focusing on rookie designers, brings said designers into the world of fashion and pairs design experts up with clients.
Step-by-step, the fashion mentor helps the designer comprehensively plan, design, and launch clothing lines.
In the words of Jennifer Evans:
“A TEG mentor will challenge designers, guide them, and provide constructive feedback. All with one specific goal: to help them become the best designer and business owner they can be!”
Creating Bespoke Clothing With TEG
“My talented team of designers and textiles experts has been fulfilling bespoke clothing orders for satisfied clients for nearly 20 years. Bespoke clothing is an art form, and we’re all too happy to pass on experience and knowledge to others.”
And with over 2,000 clients, TEG (and the creative dream of Jennifer Evans herself) has fleshed out its reputation and achieved immense success.
The Evans Group shows that, although the term itself is old, bespoke clothing is anything but out of style.
More About The Evans Group (TEG)
The Evans Group, founded in 2005, is a full-service fashion development and production house based in Los Angeles and San Francisco. Since its inception, The Evans Group has worked with over 2,000 clothing brands and designers to create luxury clothing.
Learn more about The Evans Group on its website: https://tegintl.com
