Threat Intelligence Market worth $15.8 billion by 2026 - Report by MarketsandMarkets™

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, July 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report "Threat Intelligence Market with COVID-19 Analysis, by Component (Solutions, Services), Application, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical (BFSI, IT and ITeS, Retail, and Healthcare and Life Sciences) and Region - Global Forecast to 2026”. The global Threat Intelligence Market size is projected to grow from USD 11.6 billion in 2021 to USD 15.8 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.5% during the forecast period. The increasing venture capital funding and growing investments in threat intelligence to drive market growth. The spike in BYOD and WFH due to COVID-19 and increased necessity of a balanced security approach among enterprises contribute to the growth of Threat Intelligence Market.

Threat intelligence is the analysis of data using tools and techniques to generate meaningful information about existing or emerging threats targeting the organization that helps mitigate risks. Threat intelligence helps organizations make faster, more informed security decisions and change their behavior from reactive to proactive to combat the attacks.

Scope of the Report

Report Metrics Details Market size available for years 2015-2026 Base year considered 2020 Forecast period 2021-2026 Segments covered Component (Solutions, Services), Application, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical, and Region Forecast 2021-2026 CAGR 6.5% Region Wise Highest CAGR Asia Pacific Estimated Year Market Size USD 11.6 Billion in 2021 Forecast Year Market Size USD 15.8 Billion by 2026 Regions covered North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and Latin America Region Wise Highest Market Size North America Companies covered IBM (US), Cisco (US), Trend Micro (Japan), McAfee (US), Mimecast (UK), VMware (US), AT&T (US), Check Point (Israel), DXC Technology (US), Broadcom (US), NSFOCUS (US), CrowdStrike (US), Juniper Networks (US), ThreatConnect (US), Fortinet (US), Anomali (US), Forcepoint (US), LookingGlass (US), LogRhythm (US), Recorded Future (US), Optiv (US), SecLytics (US), EclecticIQ (Netherlands), Cyware (US), Cymulate (US), CYFIRMA (Singapore), SOCRadar (US), and Keepnet Labs (UK)

This report's scope covers the Threat Intelligence Market by component (solutions and services), application, deployment mode, organization size, vertical, and region. Moreover, this study analyzes the Threat Intelligence Market based on contemporary trends and developments, and its potential growth from 2021 to 2026. It provides detailed trends, vendors’ shares, size, forecast, and analysis of key players in the market.

Based on regions, the Threat Intelligence Market in Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Asia Pacific countries are increasingly investing in threat intelligence projects. The region comprises emerging economies, such as Australia, South Korea, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The region is a mix of developing and developed countries with the maximum presence of SMEs. The growing cyberattacks are increasing the vulnerability of critical data stored by organizations. These cyberattacks are adversely impacting revenue; therefore, with respect to these statistics, enterprises and governments in Asia Pacific have started investing more and more in threat intelligence solutions.

Based on application, the government, risk, and compliance segment to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The major factors driving the growth of the segment include the increasing focus on maintaining regulatory compliance and demand to discover threat patterns, prioritize network-based threats with actionable intelligence to avert data losses, and prevent onward intrusion.

The key players covered in the Threat Intelligence Market include IBM (US), Cisco (US), Trend Micro (Japan), McAfee (US), Mimecast (UK), VMware (US), AT&T (US), Check Point (Israel), DXC Technology (US), Broadcom (US) and NSFOCUS (US). Other players include CrowdStrike (US), Juniper Networks (US), ThreatConnect (US), Fortinet (US), Anomali (US), Forcepoint (US), LookingGlass (US), LogRhythm (US), Recorded Future (US), Optiv (US), SecLytics (US), EclecticIQ (Netherlands), Cyware (US), Cymulate (US), CYFIRMA (Singapore), SOCRadar (US), and Keepnet Labs (UK).

