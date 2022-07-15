Colorants Market to garner $86.9 Billion by 2030 | Construction industry drive the growth of global industry

Colorant Market

The Asia-Pacific Colorants market to see a CAGR of 6.0% throughout by 2030. The report also analyzes the regions including North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global colorants market is analyzed across type, end-use industry, and region. Based on type, the pigments segment accounted for more than half of the total market share in 2020, and is expected to rule the roost by 2030. The same segment would also garner the fastest CAGR of 6.4% throughout the forecast period. The report also analyzes the dyes segment.

Download Sample PDF (278 Pages PDF with Insights): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/3812

Based on end-use industry, the packaging segment contributed to more than one-third of the total market revenue each in 2020, and is projected to lead the trail by 2030. The same segment would also exhibit the fastest CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period. The report also discusses segments including building & construction, automotive, textiles, paper & printing, and others.

Based on region, the market across Asia-Pacific held the major share in 2020, garnering more than half of the global market. The Asia-Pacific region, simultaneously, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 6.0% throughout the forecast period. The report also analyzes the regions including North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

Covid-19 Scenario-

1. There was a steep decline in demand for colorants from industries such as textile, building & construction, automotive, and others, thus impacting the global colorants market negatively, especially during the initial period.

2. The disrupted supply chain aggravated the market condition yet more.

However, the market has started recovering and is projected to get back on track soon.

Request the Covid19 Impact Analysis @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/3812?reqfor=covid

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global colorants market was estimated at $31.2 billion in 2020 and is expected to hit $86.9 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.8% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and varying market trends.

Significant advantages associated with colorants and developments in the construction industry drive the growth of the global colorants industry. On the other hand, certain disadvantages of dyes restrain the growth to some extent. However, a lot of new uses of dyes promoted by government bodies in the Asia-Pacific region are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

The key market players analyzed in the global colorants market report include Huntsman Corporation, Sun Chemical Corporation, Clariant AG, BASF SE, Cabot Corporation, Lanxess, Dystar, DIC Corporation, Avent, and E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company.

Interested in Procuring this Report? Visit Here: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/colorants-market/purchase-options

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

1. The report includes in-depth analysis of different segments and provides colorants market estimations between 2021 and 2030.

The colorants market size is provided in terms of kilotons and $million.

2. A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the colorants market growth is provided.

3. Porter’s five forces model illustrates the potency of buyers & sellers, which is estimated to assist the market players to adopt effective strategies.

Estimations and forecast are based on factors impacting the colorants market growth.

4. Key colorants market players are profiled to gain an understanding of the strategies adopted by them.

5. This report provides a detailed analysis of the current colorants market trends and future estimations from 2021 to 2030, which helps to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

Similar Report;

Thermochromic Pigments Market

Pigments Market

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.