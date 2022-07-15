Sports Medicine Market will be worth $11.86 Billion by 2030, having a CAGR of 6.2%

In 2020, the market’s valuation was approximately USD 6.5 billion, with a CAGR of 6.2% and by 2030 it is going to attain a value of USD 11.86 billion according to Strategic Market Research.

/EIN News/ -- New York, United States, July 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The factors driving the market are the escalating number of injuries due to sports, governments promoting sports among the public for a healthier lifestyle, and in turn, a rising number of professional athletes.



Important Insights into the Sports Medicine Market

The body repair and reconstruction category dominated the product segment.





Knee injuries dominated the application segment of the market.





Hospitals are the largest contributor to the end-user segment.





North America dominated the regional segment.





Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2020-2030 Forecast Period 2020 to 2030 CAGR 6.2% 2030 Value Projection USD 11.86 Billion Base Year 2020 Market Size in 2020 USD 6.5 Billion Historical Data for 2015 - 2019 No. of Pages 135 Companies Braun Melsungen AG, Hanger Inc, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc, Arthrex Inc. (US), AlloSource, Novartis AG, Smith & Nephew plc , Surgalign, Össur, Medtronic,Mueller Sports Medicine, Inc. Leading Segment By Based on Product Body Reconstruction & Repair Leading Region North America Segments covered Based on Product, Based on Application, Based on Region Growth Drivers



The factors driving the market are the increasing number of injuries due to sports, governments promoting sports among the public, and a rising number of professional athletes.

Factors enhancing the growth of the market for Sports Medicine:

Soaring cases of sports injuries .

Several physically demanding sports often lead to athletes with muscular and bone-related injuries. As per National Collegiate Athletic Association, male swimmers had an injury rate of 4.00 per thousand hours of training and female swimmers had 3.78 injuries per thousand hours of training. According to a study, there were over 3,000 injuries in the NFL in the 2020-21 season alone. A report by the Royal College of Podiatry, the English Premier League players averaged 2.3 injuries per game, compared to 1.94 in the remaining of Europe’s top 4 football leagues. According to a study, 50% of all professional runners experience at least one major injury each year. According to John Hopkin’s Sports Injury Statistics, with over 30 million teens and young adults participating in athletics each year, 3.5 million injuries are recorded every year. Thus, with a rapid spike in the number of sports injuries, the market for sports medicine will further enhance with each passing year.

A surge in the number of professional athletes .

With the number of leagues present in each sport that offer attractive remunerations and benefits to players, the number of athletes that will take up sports professionally will also grow. According to a US Bureau of Labor Statistics report, the projection for employment in the professional sports sector is expected to grow by 38% between 2020 and 2030, with over 3,400 openings for various positions each year. The report also states that the median salary in 2021 is over USD 77,000, which falls in the top 10% of earners in the US. Hence, with immense potential in professional sports for individuals, more people taking up sports as a profession will increase, thereby increasing the market for sports medicine.

Governments promoting increased physical and sports-rela ted activities .

Several countries have dedicated programs to promote a healthier lifestyle and sports. The CDC runs a program called Active People, Healthy Nation, which aims to engage more than 27 million Americans in several physical activities. The ‘Healthy People’ program is monitored by the Office of Disease Prevention and Health Promotion (ODPHP), a part of the Office of the Assistant Secretary of Health and the Health and Human Services (HHS) department. The 2020 program led the initiative to promote sports, physical activity and healthy nutritional habits in children and teenagers for the upcoming decade. In the EU, a European Week of Sport was introduced in 2015, and in 2018, more than 14 million participants were involved in more than 50,000 events across Europe. In Australia, there is a program called the Sport Australia Participation Grant Program which aims to support organizations and individuals to increase participation in physical and sports-related activities and build overall awareness of the benefits of sports. Thus, with increased participation of the public in sports and physical activities, there will be an increased occurrence of sports-related injuries, which would further bolster the market for sports medicine.

AN IN-DEPTH ANALYSIS OF THE SEGMENTATION OF THE MARKET :

Based on Product

Body Repair and Reconstruction

Bone Reconstruction Devices

Soft Tissue Repair

Surgical Equipment





Body Monitoring and Evaluation

Cardiac

Hemodynamic

Musculoskeletal

Respiratory

Others





Body Support and Recovery

Braces and Support Devices

Compression Clothing

Therapy (Cold and Hot)





Accessories

Bandages

Disinfectants

Tapes

Wraps

Other





Based on Application

Back & Spine

Ankle & Foot

Elbow & Wrist

Hips

Knees

Shoulders

Others





Based on End-user

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Physiotherapy Centers and Clinics

Hospitals





Based on Region

North America

USA

Canada

Mexico





Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Other Countries of Europe





Region of Asia Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Other countries in Asia Pacific

Latin America, Middle East and Africa (LAMEA)

Argentina

Brazil

Chile

Ethiopia

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Qatar

Nigeria

Kenya

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA





Body repair and body reconstruction had the highest share in the market in the product segment due to the immense number of procedures being carried out in this particular category as compared to the others. According to a study, in a period of 6 years, there were more than 2.5 million visits made to Emergency departments across hospitals, which were related to sporting activities, the majority of which were football or basketball. The majority of these visits required either emergency surgery or post-treatment reconstruction surgery. With an increasing number of sports-related injuries, the market for this segment would grow immensely.

Based on application, knee injuries dominated the market due to their high occurrence across sports. According to a CDC study, over 250,000 individuals suffer from an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury in the US each year. In a study issued in the Orthopedic Journal of Sports Medicine, around 195 players across the eight leagues of European football suffered from an ACL injury across three seasons, with 66 lowering their division of play and 25 retiring altogether. In a study published in The Lancet, over a study period of 20 years, there were over 11,000 knee injuries in Australia each year, including anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injuries, and posterior cruciate ligament (PCL) injuries, knee contusions and knee dislocations. Hence, with the rising number of knee injuries, the market for professionals needed for treatment in the field of sports medicine will grow, thereby growing the overall sports medicine market.

Hospitals will dominate the end-user segment as they are the primary location for the treatment of sports-related injuries. Larger hospitals offer comprehensive care for sports injuries, which are primarily orthopaedic injuries and oftentimes, neurological injuries and conditions as well. Hospitals also employ sports medicine ancillary care professionals such as physiotherapists, psychiatrists, and other rehabilitation specialists. Hence, hospitals will continue to dominate the segment.

North America leads the market in the geographical segment due to the high occurrence of sports injuries and the presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure in the region. As per National Safety Council approximates, in 2020, there were over 426,000 bicycling injuries, 378,000 exercise injuries, and over 435,000 two-wheeler and skateboard and hover-board related injuries. A study published by the Brain Injury Research Institute estimates that there are between 1.6 and 3.8 million athletes who have a concussion. According to Health Canada, approximately 35% of all injuries in Canada were due to the sport or related exercise. Thus, with an escalation in the number of sports injuries in the region, the market for sports medicine would be further enhanced.





KEY PLAYER S IN THE MARKET FOR SPORTS MEDICINE :

AlloSource

Arthrex Inc.

Bauerfeind AG

Biotek

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Breg Inc.

CONMED Corporation

Cramer Products

DJO Global, Inc.

Hanger Inc. increases

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

KARL STORZ

MedShape

Mueller Sports Medicine, Inc.

Medtronic

Novartis AG

Össur

Otto Bock Healthcare GmBH

Performance Health International Limited

RôG Sports Medicine

RTI Surgical

Smith & Nephew plc

Stryker Corporation

Surgalign

Wright Medical Group NV.

Zimmer Biomet

RECENT DEVELOPMENTS:

In July 2022, Smith & Nephew announced that it would showcase its new products at the 2022 American Orthopaedic Society for Sports Medicine (AOSSM) conference. Some of the products presented were REGENETEN Bioinductive Implant and NOVOSTITCH PRO Meniscal Repair System, among others.





In June 2022, a new facility was launched by Children’s Health, a hospital in Dallas, Texas. The Andrews Institute for Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine aims to focus its care options on musculoskeletal injuries and sports injuries by employing physical therapists, doctors and athletic trainers.





In June 2022, a new facility opened in Kingwood, Texas, with a strong focus on sports medicine. Houston Methodist Orthopedics and Sports Medicine facility aims to aid in the treatment of sports injuries using physical checkups, imaging studies, acute care and orthopaedic pain management.





In June 2022, a conference was announced by two renowned organizations that would help professionals in the field of sports medicine networks. The National Academy of Sports Medicine and the Athletic and Fitness Association of America announced their annual conference Optima, which is going to be held in October 2022.





In March 2022, the University of Alabama, Birmingham announced that its division of sports medicine was going to be the official medical provider of a minor league of football. The department of UAB Sports & Exercise Medicine became the provider to the United States Football League. The department was going to provide comprehensive care services, including providing doctors for sidelines at all matches, an employee health database, consultations from nutritionists and mental health consultations apart from regular physical checkups.





