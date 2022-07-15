The University of Health Sciences Antigua Enters Agreement with Labrador-Grenfell Regional Health Authority
University of Health Sciences Antigua makes an agreement with Canadian Health Authority.DOW'S HILL, PICCADILLY, ANTIGUA, July 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an agreement signed this year, students attending the University of Health Sciences Antigua (UHSA) can now complete their clinical clerkships at Labrador-Grenfell Regional Health Authority in Newfoundland and Labrador. Operating 22 facilities, including three hospitals, three community health centers, 14 community clinics, and two long-term care facilities, this unique opportunity allows UHSA students to complete their clinical clerkships in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. This is in addition to in-network clinical training at UHSA's other affiliated hospitals.
Through this agreement, third and fourth-year students of the University of Health Sciences Antigua will have the opportunity to learn from experienced practitioners in several medical specialties at a critical time in health care.
Additionally, the agreement allows Canadian students to return to the region for their clerkships and also gives Canadians and those who desire to practice in Canada the opportunity to experience its healthcare system.
"We are proud to be affiliated with Labrador-Grenfell Health because UHSA students will experience solid hands-on training on which to build their intensive medical education.” Says USHA president Dr. Adedayo Akande. “This agreement also provides a unique opportunity for students to complete their clinical clerkships in Canada."
Labrador-Grenfell Health provides both primary and secondary health services to approximately 37,000 residents in Labrador and all communities north of Bartlett’s Harbour on the Great Northern Peninsula of Newfoundland. Students participating in the rotation will be able to gather experience in several different fields. These include acute care, diagnostic services, continuing and long-term care, health promotion, mental health and addictions, family and rehabilitation services, child protection and intervention services, youth services, adoptions, child care services, residential services, and community health nursing.
To learn more about the University of Health Sciences Antigua, visit UHSA.edu.ag, or learn more about the clerkship agreement, contact marley.lumbard@otterpr.com.
University of Health Sciences Antigua is a medical university located in Dow’s Hill, Piccadilly, Antigua. UHSA is known for its prestigious education, international student body and relations, and its state of the art research programs president Dr. Adedayo Akande has organized. UHSA has graduated hundreds of medical professionals who now work across The United States and internationally
