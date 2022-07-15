Supercapacitor Market worth $912 million by 2027 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, July 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the new market research report “Supercapacitor Market by Type (Double Layer Capacitors, Pseudocapacitors, Hybrid Capacitors), Electrode Material (Carbon, Metal Oxide, Conducting Polymers, Composites), Application (Automotive, Energy, Consumer Electronics) - Global Forecast to 2027”, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Supercapacitor Market size is expected to grow from USD 472 million in 2022 to USD 912 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 14.1%. The use of technology-integrated supercapacitor solutions and the inclination of manufacturing companies toward predictive maintenance techniques are the key factors boosting the growth of the market.

Ask for PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=37140453



Hybrid capacitor segment to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

Hybrid capacitor of the supercapacitor market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2022 to 2027. Hybrid capacitors use one electrode and one electrochemical cell. They have a higher energy density than double-layered capacitors. These capacitors are free from self-discharge and have greater durability than lithium-ion batteries. Hence these capacitors are used on a large scale in off-grid lighting applications, powering LED devices, automotive applications and so on.

Carbon is projected to hold the largest share of the supercapacitor market for electrode material in 2022.

Carbon is expected to capture the largest market share in 2022. Carbon is one of the most abundant materials present in nature. Hence, it is economical to use carbon in energy storage and conversion processes. Carbon materials are ideal for supercapacitors owing to their excellent mechanical strength, good electrical conductivity, high electron mobility, high chemical stability, large surface area, and highly tunable properties.

Browse in-depth TOC on “Supercapacitor Market”

157 – Tables

46 – Figures

193 – Pages

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=37140453



China to account for a significant market share of Asia Pacific from 2022 to 2027

China is projected to account for the major share of the supercapacitor market in Asia Pacific from 2022 to 2027. The country is a key manufacturer of electronic devices. The country is also known for low-cost automotive product manufacturing. It is the most significant economy in the region. Factors such as ongoing industrialization, the rising requirement for replacing aging renewable plants and energy sources and increasing adoption of preventive maintenance activities by manufacturing firms in automotive, electronics, industrial and other applications is pushing the growth of the supercapacitor market in China.

Panasonic Industry (Japan), Eaton (Ireland), Nippon Chemi-Con (Japan), Maxwell Technologies (South Korea), and Cap-XX(Australia)are the top five players in the supercapacitor market are some of the key players operating in supercapacitor market globally.

Related Reports:

Lithium-Ion Battery Market by Type (Li-NMC, LFP, LCO, LTO, LMO, NCA), Capacity, Voltage, Industry (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Power, Industrial), & Region (North America, Europe, APAC & RoW) (2021-2030)

Silicon Battery Market by Capacity (0–3,000 mAh, 3,000–10,000 mAh, 10,000–60,000 mAh, and 60,000 mAh & Above), Application (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Aviation, Energy, and Medical Devices), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025





About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions. Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve. MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets. Contact: Mr. Aashish Mehra MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 630 Dundee Road Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com