Get Cozy With Emme and The Business of Mindfulness

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS , UNITED STATES , July 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The pre-pandemic world was a non-stop hustle and bustle. While the world has since returned to a similar lightning speed, owner and founder of Get Cozy with Emme decided to prioritize her rest after some much needed downtime in 2020.

Get Cozy with Emme is a woman-owned home goods company that aims to increase your quality of rest and relaxation. Offering throws, pet nappers, scarves, scented oils and candles, each product is hand-made and designed with your wellbeing in mind. Made from 100% Polyester Chenille Yarn material, all of their throws, scarves and pet nappers are custom made to order. Orders from Get Cozy With Emme come complete with color and size customization, each throw coming out of the box with a proprietary scent meant to induce complete tranquility.

As an employee, mother, wife, friend, sister and daughter, Margie struggled to make her mental and physical health a priority. When the world shut down for a while, she was able to focus on being a mom, being an individual, and devote time to exploring new things. She was a longtime admirer of the chunky knit blanket style and decided to make her own. She finally found the rest she was looking for.

“I WOULD LIKE FOR THIS BLANKET TO BE A VEHICLE FOR ME AND OTHER TO CONTINUE TO UNCOVER OUR JOURNEY IN SELF CARE,” says Margie. “I THINK IT IS SO IMPORTANT FOR US TO HONOR OUR BODIES AND REST. AS MOTHER'S, FRIEND, SISTER WE CARRY THE WEIGHT OF OTHERS AND FORGET ABOUT OURSELVES. I WANT TO REACH OUT TO THEM AS A REMINDER TO FOCUS ON SELF CARE.”

In true alignment with her values, Margie supports other small, women-owned businesses in prioritizing rest and relaxation. Working with Shea Is Life, Get Cozy With Emme offers luxurious shea butter products that are a vital part of founder Margie’s self care routine. Shea is Life products can be found in the Get Cozy with Emme space Painted Tree, as this brand highlights treating yourself well.

Are you ready to begin your journey to prioritize your rest? Let Get Cozy With Emme make it a seamless transition. Get Cozy With Emme products are AVAILABLE ONLINE as well as at Painted Tree Boutique in Naperville, IL.