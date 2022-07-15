The Law 2.0 Conference Is All Ready To Launch Its Winter Edition In Dubai
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Law 2.0 Conference is all set to bring forth the astonishing stories, journeys, and experiences of legal and policymaking professionals. It is scheduled for December 16-18, 2022, at the InterContinental Dubai Festival City, Dubai, UAE.
This global law event provides a platform for attorneys, law consultants, policymakers, IP paralegals, and law firms to discuss, connect, and collaborate with like-minded individuals and organizations. It invites budding lawyers as well as veterans to explore different perspectives of the law industry. With its immense networking opportunities, one can meet with other notable law professionals, collaborate with them, or even get referrals.
When asked about the highlights of the upcoming Winter Edition, Sai Narula, Manager of Law 2.0 Conference. shared, “We plan to dive deeper into the emerging trends and technology adopted by the law and policymaking sector. We are all set to offer legal professionals and organizations an opportunity to expand their horizons while building new global connections. We will be highlighting the impact of COVID on law firms and their working and provide possible solutions, tools, and strategies to boost their future legal practice.”
Legal professionals can enhance their knowledge and practice strategies at this law forum through its interesting speaker sessions, panel discussions, live Q/A sessions, fireside chats, and debates on various topics. These informative and engaging sessions will highlight crucial topics such as data privacy and compliance, marketing and commercialization of data, domestic violence, environmental laws and policies, the role of CSR in regulation and marketing, crypto legalities, FDI policies of UAE, accepted technology in law firms, and introduction of transparency in law to avoid scams and frauds.
The conference also provides a possibility for the attendees to attend in the capacity of either a delegate, exhibitor, or sponsor. Attendees can decide their capacity and explore the offerings of the conference.
Besides the learning and networking opportunities, Law 2.0 Conference will recognize the tremendous work of legal professionals and organizations at its exclusive recognition session. After scrutinizing the contributions and positive change an individual or an organization brings, honorees will be selected for this unique recognition. This global conference will felicitate them before other notable law practitioners, attorneys, paralegals, and firms. To learn more about the Law 2.0 Conference, please visit https://www.law2conf.com/.
Media contact:
This global law event provides a platform for attorneys, law consultants, policymakers, IP paralegals, and law firms to discuss, connect, and collaborate with like-minded individuals and organizations. It invites budding lawyers as well as veterans to explore different perspectives of the law industry. With its immense networking opportunities, one can meet with other notable law professionals, collaborate with them, or even get referrals.
When asked about the highlights of the upcoming Winter Edition, Sai Narula, Manager of Law 2.0 Conference. shared, “We plan to dive deeper into the emerging trends and technology adopted by the law and policymaking sector. We are all set to offer legal professionals and organizations an opportunity to expand their horizons while building new global connections. We will be highlighting the impact of COVID on law firms and their working and provide possible solutions, tools, and strategies to boost their future legal practice.”
Legal professionals can enhance their knowledge and practice strategies at this law forum through its interesting speaker sessions, panel discussions, live Q/A sessions, fireside chats, and debates on various topics. These informative and engaging sessions will highlight crucial topics such as data privacy and compliance, marketing and commercialization of data, domestic violence, environmental laws and policies, the role of CSR in regulation and marketing, crypto legalities, FDI policies of UAE, accepted technology in law firms, and introduction of transparency in law to avoid scams and frauds.
The conference also provides a possibility for the attendees to attend in the capacity of either a delegate, exhibitor, or sponsor. Attendees can decide their capacity and explore the offerings of the conference.
Besides the learning and networking opportunities, Law 2.0 Conference will recognize the tremendous work of legal professionals and organizations at its exclusive recognition session. After scrutinizing the contributions and positive change an individual or an organization brings, honorees will be selected for this unique recognition. This global conference will felicitate them before other notable law practitioners, attorneys, paralegals, and firms. To learn more about the Law 2.0 Conference, please visit https://www.law2conf.com/.
Media contact:
Law 2.0 Conference
+1 346-226-6140
contact@law2conf.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn