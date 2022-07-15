Rising Focus on Introducing Biodegradable Products to Offer Bactericides Market Growth Opportunities for New Companies, Finds Fact.MR Study

Increasing Demand For High-Quality Crops And Growing Awareness About The Adoption Of Bactericides And Bio Rational Fungicides To Avoid Bacterial Infections In Crop Yields Are The Factors Driving The Market Expansion In The Region

/EIN News/ -- United States, Rockville MD, July 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, says that the global Bactericides market would be worth US$ 16.98 Billion in 2022 and have a CAGR of 4.6% between 2022 and 2032. Fact.MR mentions that there is an extensive demand for bactericides in soil treatment, majorly due to greater emphasis on plant growth regulators to prevent pest attacks during initial stages of crop production.



As such, the global bactericides market is all set to reach US$ 25.02 Billion by the year 2032. Bactericides are abreast with active ingredients helping in eradicating harmful bacteria from the crop, that too, keeping the essential good bacteria intact. Modern agriculture practices also make use of bactericides, thereby improving crop quality and yields.

Food security is one of the key factors driving the growth of the global bactericides market during the forecast period. Bactericide is a chemical that kills and prevents the growth of agricultural bacteria. Change in climatic conditions is one of the key contributors to the increase in the lifespan of bacteria, which, in turn, is expected to generate more demand for bactericides.

In addition to bacteria, insects and nutrient levels of soil, etc., also affect the growth of crops. Moreover, growing awareness of health and food security are also contributing to the growth of the bactericides market, globally.

Which Markets Trends are Fuelling Sales of Bactericides?

“Rapid Deployment of Bactericides for Better Crop Yield”

Bactericides prevent crops from bacteria, fungi, etc. Increasing awareness regarding health has resulted in burgeoning demand for food and horticulture crops, which has led to more opportunities for bactericide suppliers.

Applications of bactericides provide better crop yield and distribution of obtained output. These factors are expected to bolster the growth of the global bactericides market during the forecast period.

Apart from its existing advances, bactericides are being studied for their contribution to dealing with the blight disease in walnut orchards. Kasumin bactericide is the ultimate solution for dealing with this disease in walnuts.

Apart from walnut blight, the bactericide helps tackle diseases in the pome fruit growers and also helps in effective cherry production. These factors are expected to drive the demand for bactericides over the coming years.

Key Segments Covered in the Bactericides Industry Survey

Bactericides Market by Form :



Liquid Bactericides

Powder Bactericides Gas Bactericides





Bactericides Market by Crop Type :



Food Crops

Plantation Crops Cash Crops Horticulture Crops



Bactericides Market by Application :



Foliar Feeding

Soil Treatments



Bactericides Market by Region :



North America

Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa





Market Developments

The key players are emphasizing on new product launches, strategic collaboration, and extensive research to table bactericides that could be less toxic with respect to environment as well as human health, and also more biocompatible as compared to the chemical-based bactericides.

BioSafe Systems, in January 2020, did announce releasing Oxidate 5.0. It comes across as a peroxyacetic acid-based, potent bactericide in liquid form, which is known for treating and controlling plant pathogens on a broad variety of the crops.

ClearLeaf is into developing and marketing pre- and post-harvest bactericides and fungicides.

Key players in the Bactericides Market

Syngenta AG

BASF SE

Bayer Crop Science AG

Nufarm Limited

FMC Corporation

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited

Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd.

American Vanguard Corporation

PI Industries

Aries Agro Ltd.

Key Takeaways from Bactericides Market Study

Europe holds 28.7% of the overall market share.

North America contributes for 23.6% of the entire market.

Demand for better yield is driving the speedy deployment of the bactericides to ascertain better yield of crops.

Walnuts and cherries are known to give better yields with Kasumin bactericide.

About the Food & Beverage Division at Fact.MR

Expert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations of the highly seasoned technology team at Fact.MR helps clients from across the globe with their unique business intelligence needs. With a repertoire of over thousand reports and 1 million-plus data points, the team has analysed the Food & Beverage industry across 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides unmatched end-to-end research and consulting services.

