Bongtopia Unveils Brand New Stoner Travel Kits on Recently Revamped Website

Bongtopia has inaugurated its new website and launched two original stoner travel kits to make smoking easier for those always on the go.

The online smoke shop provides premium yet cheap smoking accessories, including bongs, pipes, and dab rigs. Now, the new all-in-one smoking kits should help smokers purchase precisely what they need to enjoy their weed or dabs.

Bongtopia aims to become the go-to online shop for smoking equipment and accessories. To this end, the company launched a new website with easy navigation features on a user-friendly layout. Its ultimate goal is to educate customers and help them buy the right pieces that work for them.

All Bongtopia products make it easy for smokers to use either flowers or concentrates. This is the case for the all-in-one 420 Stoner Travel Kit, a new addition to the Bongtopia catalog. This kit includes:

● A 4" x 6.5" Hard Shell Travel Case

● Premium 1 1/4 Rolling Papers (Assorted Papers)

● A 3-Piece Aluminum Grinder

● 2x Assorted Bongtopia Stickers

● A Clear Mini Bubbler

● Clipper Jet Torch Lighter (Assorted Styles)

● A Tightpac Storage Container

This travel kit makes it easy for any smoker to enjoy their favorite pastime wherever they go. The hard shell case is light but sturdy enough to resist drops or shocks. You can take it on a hike, at the beach, and even at work for a relaxing smoke on your lunch break.

Another new product from Bongtopia is the 710 Stoner Travel Kit, which includes everything a frequently traveling dabber needs. This lightweight, compact, and discreet travel kit comes in a 4.5" x 8" hard shell case and contains:

● A 10mm Mini Orb Recycler

● 10mm Male Quartz Thermal Banger

● A Silicone carb cap

● Refillable Butane Torch (Assorted Colors)

● A Premium Dab Tool

● Cotton Swabs

● 2x Assorted Bongtopia Stickers

Both the 420 and 710 Stoner Travel Kits are carefully curated products made by connoisseurs for casual and frequent smokers. They are all-in-one kits helping you huff and puff wherever you go. Above all, they are currently available at a fraction of their original costs.

About Bongtopia

Bongtopia is an online shop with a versatile offer of smoking equipment and accessories.

The California-based company recently launched its new website and a series of stoner travel kits. Other products include hemp grinders, lighters, ashtrays, smoking paper, pipe cleaners, and more. The store ships orders discreetly and at low delivery costs.

