Renewable Methanol Market Expected to Accumulate a Revenue of $5.3 Billion by 2027, Growing at a Healthy CAGR of 5.8%

Renewable Methanol Market Report

Asia-Pacific contributed the highest share in 2019, and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Growing demand for sustainable energy sources and the availability of renewable methanol drive the growth of the global renewable methanol market. Asia-Pacific contributed the highest share in 2019, and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. The revenue generated from the transportation segment will be reduced for a few months as public transportation is not allowed during the lockdown.

Allied Market Research recently published a report, “Renewable Methanol Market by Feedstock (Agricultural Waste, Forestry Residues, Municipal Solid Waste, Co2 Emissions, and Others), Application (Formaldehyde, Dimethyl Ether & Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether (MTBE), Gasoline, Solvents, and Others), and End-User Industry (Chemicals, Transportation, Power Generation, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027”. According to the report, the global renewable methanol industry was pegged at $3.3 billion in 2019, and is expected to reach $5.3 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2020 to 2027.

To know about the assumptions considered for the study download the pdf brochure: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1980

COVID-19 impact analysis:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic left a significant impact on the global economy. The renewable methanol market report provides a detailed study of the micro- and macro-economic impacts of the pandemic. Moreover, the analysis depicts the direct impact of COVID-19 on the renewable methanol market. It recapitulates the detailed information about the market extent and shares owing to the impact of the outbreak. The report also emphasizes on the supply chain and the sales of the renewable methanol market. Last but not the least; the study also exhibits a post-COVID-19 scenario, portraying different measures and initiatives taken by the government bodies across the world.

The transportation segment accounted for the largest share in 2019, holding more than one-third of the total share, and is expected to maintain the largest share throughout the forecast period. However, the power generation segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.7% from 2020 to 2027.

Planning to lay down future strategy? Speak with an Analyst to learn more: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/1980

Some ruling enterprises in the global renewable methanol market are examined in the report along with the citation of innovative product launches by them, their collaborative undertakings & endeavors, several merges & acquisitions, and many more. The frontrunners operating in the global renewable methanol industry include Nippon Electric Glass Co. Ltd, Owens Corning, Taiwan Fiberglass Inc., Goa Renewable methanol Ltd., Honeywell International Inc.

The global renewable methanol market across North America is expected to register the highest CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period, owing to growing implementation of renewable fuel standard (RFS) program for reducing the impact of greenhouse gas emission. However, the market across Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2018, accounting for more than two-fifths of the market. This is due to increased partnerships of the major market players in the region.

Major Inclusions-

• Qualitative as well as quantitative assessment of the market on the basis of the detailed categorization involving both the economic and non-economic factors.

• Analysis at country and regional level, which portrays the share of the product or service in different regions.

• Elaborative company profiles section, which provides different pointers such as key executives, business enactment, company overview, product/service portfolio, R&D expenditure, current scenario, and prime strategies of the key market players.

• The forecasted market outlook of the renewable methanol market based on recent developments, which incorporate the analysis of drivers, market trends, and growth opportunities.

• The COVID-19 impact on the renewable methanol market

• Post-sales support and free customization

Interested in Procuring this Report? Visit Here: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/renewable-methanol-market/purchase-options

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.