Don't Sweat It: How to Keep Your House Cool in Summer

The sun can be a wonderful thing. It can provide warmth, light, and energy. However, when it comes to the home, too much sun can be a problem.

ASCOT, BERKSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, July 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When summer comes around, the sun shines brightly and the days are long. The sun’s rays enter through windows and the heat is trapped inside. This can make the home feel stuffy and uncomfortably hot.

England is currently experiencing a summer heatwave, with temperatures reaching record levels in some parts of the country, and people are looking out for ways to keep as cool as possible. There are warnings to conserve water and to keep inside during the hottest part of the day

If the house feels too hot for humans, imagine what it is like for those furry four-legged companions! When temperatures rise inside a house, it can create a challenging environment for pets, who are often unable to regulate their body temperature as effectively as humans. Pets can quickly overheat, so it’s great to keep even just one room as shady as possible so they have someone they can go to rest and cool down.

Window shutters are the ideal way to keep the house cool, whilst adding beauty and value to the home at the same time.

Window shutters are an important part of any home, especially during the summer months. They help to keep it cool by blocking out the hot sun and preventing it from entering the home. This can help to keep it cooler and reduce energy bills.

Many of our customers are surprised to learn that window shutters not only have benefits in the summer but can also provide a number of benefits in the winter months too. For one, they can help to keep the house warm. By closing the shutters during the day, heat can be trapped inside, making it easier to maintain a comfortable temperature. In addition, shutters can help to reduce drafts and prevent heat from escaping through windows. As a result, it may lead to lower heating bills during the winter.

There are a few things to consider when choosing the design and size of window shutters and louvres. First, should be to consider the practical benefits of window shutters, if living on a busy road for example, where it is good to improve privacy and reduce noise, but also be able to let natural light in, also, it's with thinking about how hot or cold the house gets, as window shutters will help save on energy bills keeping the house cooler in summer and warmer in winter. Lastly, take into account the aesthetic of the home. Larger louvres can give a beautiful ‘stately’ look, while smaller louvres have a more delicate appearance.

Eden House Shutters have been designing and installing window shutters since 2000 (hard to believe that was 22 years ago!) so they can discuss each of the requirements and perform an onsite technical survey.

Ultimately, whichever window shutters are decided on, they are guaranteed to be a beautiful feature in the home, that look beautiful and meet the needs and style of the homeowners. They come in a variety of styles and colours, so you can find the best look for the home.

Their full range of shutter designs and colours can all be seen in Eden House Shutters showroom in Ascot,