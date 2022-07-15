U.S. Augmented and Virtual Reality Market Expected to Reach $134.76 Billion by 2030 | Industry CAGR of 41.6%

Allied Market Research - Logo

Virtual reality is extensive term for a multi-sensory computer-generated experience that enables users to experience and interact with a simulated environment.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, July 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, The U.S. augmented and virtual reality market size was valued at $4.39 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $134.76 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 41.6% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and varying market trends.

Augmented and virtual reality solutions are used to offer digital immersive user experience that can be used for entertainment and business applications among various industry verticals. Virtual reality is an extensive term for a multi-sensory computer-generated experience, which enables users to experience and interact with a simulated environment. On the contrary, augmented reality enhances the real world using digitally produced perceptual overlays.

By component, the solution segment garnered the largest augmented and virtual reality share and is expected to maintain its dominance in the upcoming years as key players of the market are introducing new features integrated with virtual meeting software, which is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for market expansion. However, the services segment is expected to witness highest growth, owing to increase in the adoption of services among end users, as they ensure effective functioning of software and platforms throughout the process.

The key players profiled in the U.S. augmented and virtual reality market analysis are Apple Inc., Cyberglove Systems, Inc., Facebook Technologies, LLC (Oculus), Google, Inc. Intel Corporation, Magic Leap, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Niantic, Inc., PTC and Sixense Enterprises, Inc. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the U.S. augmented and virtual reality industry.

Key Findings:

• By component, the solution segment accounted for the largest U.S. augmented and virtual reality market share in 2020.

• By application, the healthcare segment is expected to attain significant growth during the forecasted period.

