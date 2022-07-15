Sulfuric Acid Market to Exceed US$ 25,623 Mn by 2032 Amid Rising Applications in Fertilizer Industry| Future Market Insights, Inc.

North America and Europe are expected to collectively hold around 37 percent of the overall market share. MEA sulfuric acid market is projected to grow at a relatively higher CAGR of 3.5% between 2022 and 2032. Demand for the strong acids like sulfuric acid is expected to remain in the U.S. during the forecast period

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Del, July 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to research conducted by Future Market Insights on global sulfuric acid market, demand for sulfuric acid is set to grow at a moderate CAGR of 3.4% between 2022 and 2032, reaching a valuation of US$ 25,623.0 Mn by the end of the forecast period (2032). The market has been significantly influenced by certain macro-economic and industrial factors including chemical industries development, rapid economic boom, expansion of manufacturing sector, and growth of agricultural industry.



Sulfuric acid, also known as oil of vitriol, is a strong mineral acid that finds application in diverse industries including metal extraction, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, and textiles.

It has become a key constituent utilized for the manufacturing of phosphate-based fertilizers. Thus, need for increasing the crop production all over the globe will indirectly push the demand for sulfuric acid during the forecast period.

Similarly, development in the chemical industry and growing demand for catalyst in the processing industries are also expected to boost the growth of sulfuric acid market.

Request a sample PDF @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-6753

Moreover, growing demand for metals ignited by increasing infrastructural activities across emerging regions of Latin America, South Asia Pacific and Africa is expected to support the growth of sulfuric acid market during the forthcoming years.

As sulfuric acid is being increasing used in metal production and processing, rising consumption of metals will eventually create prospects within the global sulfuric acid market.

Despite several positive growth prospects, the market is witnessing certain challenges which are expected to restraint the growth outlook. Certain growth hampering factors includes stringency in environment regulations, increase in raw material pricing and commodity chemical pricing, etc.

“Consistently growing demand from end-use industries, particularly fertilizers, metal production and processing, and petroleum refining is driving the demand for sulfuric acid,” said an analyst at FMI.

Key Takeaways from Sulfuric Acid Market Study

By purity type, standard sulfuric acid segment is estimated to create an incremental dollar opportunity of about US$ 6,701.7 Mn during the forecast period of 2022 and 2032.

Based on application, the fertilizer segment is expected to account for about 3/5 th of the sulfuric acid consumption.

of the sulfuric acid consumption. North America and Europe are expected to collectively hold around 37% of the overall market share.

The MEA sulfuric acid market is projected to grow at a relatively higher CAGR of 3.5% between 2022 and 2032.

Demand for sulfuric acid to grow at a moderate CAGR of 2.3% in the U.S. market during the forecast period.





Ask an Analyst@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-6753

Competitive Landscape

The market of sulfuric acids is estimated to be a consolidated market, where leading players are expected to account for a key share of the market. Some of the top sulgfuric acid manufacturers includes BASF SE, Ineos Group Ltd, KANTO Corporation, Aurubis AG, Avantor Performance Materials, LLC, PVS Chemicals Inc., Seastar Chemicals, KMG Chemicals, Qingdao Hisea Chem Co. Ltd., Linde Group, Nouryon, Cornerstone Chemical Company, Ma’aden - Saudi Arabian Mining Company, Canada Colors and Chemicals Limited, Hubei Xingfa Chemicals Group Co., Ltd, Asia Union Electronic Chemical Corporation (AUECC), Tata Chemicals, Trident Group, Boliden Group, UBE INDUSTRIES, LTD., Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd., Tayca Corporation.

These key players are focusing on increasing their production capacity to enhance their market footprint all over the globe and to gain traction in the market. Further certain key players are focusing on investing in ultra-pure sulfuric acid production owing to rising demand from electronic industry.

For instance, In July 2021, BASF, Zhejiang Jiahua Energy Chemical Industry Co. Ltd. and its fully-owned subsidiary Zhejiang Jiafu New Material Technology Co. Ltd. signed an agreement to further expand the production capacity of electronic-grade sulfuric acid in Jiaxing, China.

More Insights into the Sulfuric Acid Market Report

In its latest report, Future Market Insights offers an unbiased analysis of the global sulfuric acid market, providing historical data from 2017 to 2021 and forecast statistics for the period 2022-to 2032. To understand the global market potential, growth, and scope, the market is segmented based on purity type, application, raw materials, and region.

Get Customization of the Research Report@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-6753

Sulfuric Acid Market Segmentation

By Purity Type:

Standard

Ultra-Pure

By Raw Materials:

Elemental Sulfur

Base Metal Smelters

Pyrite Ores

Others

By Application:

Fertilizers

Petroleum Refining

Metal Production & Processing

Steel Pickling

Copper Production

Metal Surface Cleaning

Others

Buy Now@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/6753

About FMI – Chemicals and Materials

The Chemicals and Materials division of FMI offers a distinct and pinpoint analysis of the chemicals and materials industry. This exhaustive coverage extends from commodity, bulk, specialty, and petrochemicals to advanced materials, composites, and nanotechnology in particular, with special emphasis on ‘green alternatives, recycling and renewable technology developments, supply-demand-trade assessment. Our research studies serve as referencing market guidelines for chemical manufacturers, research institutions, channel partners, and government bodies for developing – ‘The Way Forward’.

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Overview

3. Key Market Trends

4. Key Success Factors

5. Global Sulfuric Acid Market Demand Analysis 2017–2021 and Forecast, 2022–2032

Continue TOC…

Read More for Source: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sulphuric-acid-sales-set-to-expand-by-1-3x-to-reach-us-18-7-bn-amid-surging-application-in-fertilizers-production-future-market-insights-301400372.html

Have a Look at Related Research Reports of Chemicals & Materials

Dodecanedioic Acid Market Size: Dodecanedioic acid is majorly used in manufacturing of polyamide 6,12. Polyamide 6,12 is majorly used in manufacturing nylon products

Mining Lubricants Market Sales: The demand of mining lubricants to witness a year over year growth of 3.1% in 2022 reaching a value of about US$ 2,289.4 Mn by the end of 2022

Pharmaceutical Grade Sodium Chloride Market Type: The market of pharmaceutical grade sodium chloride to grow with a year on year growth of 5.7% in 2022 reaching a value of about US$ 315.8 Mn by 2022 end

Sulphur Bentonite Market Forecast: Demand in the sulphur bentonite market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% between 2022 and 2029. Future Market Insights (FMI) forecasts the market value to top US$ 197.3 Mn in 2022

Wood Charcoal Market Outlook: The market of wood charcoal to witness a year over year growth of 2.3% in 2022 reaching a value of about US$ 21,014.6 Mn by the end of 2022

Perfluoropolyether (PFPE) Market Share: The market of perfluoropolyether to witness a year on year growth of 4.3% in 2022 reaching a value of about US$ 758.8 Mn by the end of 2022

Viscosity Index Improvers Market Demand: The Viscosity Index Improvers market to grow with a year on year growth of 2.5% in 2022 reaching a value of about US$ 3,836.5 Mn by 2022 end. The global business is anticipated to witness a considerable CAGR of 2.9% during the period of 2022 and 2029

Lithium and Lithium Ion Battery Electrolytes Market Trends: The Lithium and Lithium Ion Battery Electrolytes market to grow with a year on year growth of 11.7% by value in 2022 reaching a value of about US$ 4,215.2 Mn by 2022 end.

Thionyl Chloride Market Analysis: The market of thionyl chloride to witness a year over year growth of 4.6% in 2022 reaching a value of about US$ 472.4 Mn by the end of 2022. The global business is projected to witness a growth rate of 4.8% over the forecast period of 2022 and 2030

Industrial Adhesives Market Growth: The global sales of Industrial Adhesives is expected to increase from a valuation of US$ 52,862.0 Mn in 2021 to US$ 78,016.4 Mn by the end of 2030

About Us:

Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10-years.

Contact:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sulfuric-acid-market

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Browse latest Market Reports: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs