Winnipeg's Solid Stone Countertops Reveals Their Custom Countertop Fabrication and Installation Process

An industry leader in countertops has unveiled their process.

WINNIPEG, MANITOBA, CANADA, July 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent study (https://www.freedoniagroup.com/industry-study/countertops-3799.htm), the demand for countertops in the United States is expected to reach $42 billion by 2024, rising 2.8 percent per year. Today, representatives with Solid Stone Countertops revealed their custom countertop fabrication and installation process.

"Our process is efficient and collaborative," said Solid Stone Countertops CEO Bryce Saunders. "We work with you to create custom stone countertops that are perfectly suited to your style and lifestyle."

Saunders went on to reveal that there are four steps in the process.

Consultation: The company offers a free initial consultation to get customers started.

Estimation: Using rough measurements, Solid Stone Countertops provides an accurate working estimate. Once the customer decides to move forward with their project, the salesperson will help finalize all the details and put them in order.

Verification/Fabrication: At this stage, Solid Stone verifies all measurements and creates a custom template produced to exact specifications to ensure an accurate fit. Then, using the template created, the stone slab is cut, and the edges are fabricated in our shop.

Installation: The company's professional installers will arrive to install the countertops on time, as scheduled. The job site will be left clean and ready for customers to enjoy.

Regarding how customers rate Solid Stone Countertops, Becky Fleury Photography said, "Our experience with Solid Stone was exceptional! The staff were extremely attentive to our every need and ensured that our installation was smooth. The price was great, and the quartz in our newly renovated kitchen looks fabulous and elegant. We couldn't be happier!"

Customer Kristen Hayes added, "Solid Stone was great to deal with from the minute we stepped into their store. Super helpful and helped guide us in the right direction. The communication with them was seamless. We ended up getting our counters installed ahead of schedule, which was an added bonus. Can't say enough good things about them."

For more information, please visit solidstone.ca/about and solidstone.ca/blog.

About Solid Stone Countertops

Our team has decades of combined experience in stone manufacturing, home renovation, and the building industry. We are committed to helping you find the stone that works best for you.

Solid Stone Countertops are a beautiful, durable, and long-lasting addition to any space. We will work closely with you to find the right stone, measure and manufacture it accurately, and install it precisely according to your plans.

