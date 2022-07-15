Mobile Marketing Market Reach Record of $57.85 Billion by 2030, Says Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research - Logo

Mobile marketing relates to any promotional activity that takes place on smartphones or other handheld devices, including tablets and cell/mobile phones.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, July 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global mobile marketing market generated $11.00 billion in 2020, and is predicted to reach $57.85 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 18.3% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and varying market trends.

Download Report Sample (300 Pages PDF with Insights) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6627

On-demand business model with an emphasis on customer experience and an increase in popularity of omnichannel shopping fuel the growth of the global mobile marketing market. On the other hand, complexities in integrating electronic data and data synchronization hinder the market progress. On the contrary, AI-based client experience management policies are anticipated to create opportunities for the market in the future.

Based on component, the platform segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020, contributing to more than three-fourths of the total share, and is expected to maintain the lead throughout the forecast period. On the other hand, the services segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 19.7% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on channel, the messaging segment contributed to the highest market share in 2020, attributing to more than two-fifths of the total market share, and is anticipated to dominate the mobile marketing industry during the forecast period. On the other hand, the quick response (QR) code segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 22.6% from 2021 to2030.

Based on region, North America contributed to the highest share in 2020, holding nearly two-fifths of the total share, and is anticipated to maintain dominance throughout the forecast period. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to portray the fastest CAGR of 21.0% during the forecast period.

For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6627

Key players of the global mobile marketing market analyzed in the research include Airship, Acoustic, Vibes, Swrve, Adobe, Braze, Localytics, Oracle, Salesforce, and SAP.

COVID-19 scenario:

• Strict regulations regarding social distancing measures increased the preference to online channel.

• During the pandemic, as most of the companies have adopted a work from home policy, the demand for mobile marketing services has increased. This helps companies to offer an efficient consumer experience.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/6627

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.

LIMITED-TIME OFFER - Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report

Similar Reports -

1. Digital Marketing Software Market

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.

AMR launched its user-based online library of reports and company profiles, Avenue. An e-access library is accessible from any device, anywhere, and at any time for entrepreneurs, stakeholders, researchers, and students at universities. With reports on more than 60,000 niche markets with data comprising of 600,000 pages along with company profiles on more than 12,000 firms, Avenue offers access to the entire repository of information through subscriptions. A hassle-free solution to clients' requirements is complemented with analyst support and customization requests.

