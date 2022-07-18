Australian Cowhide Rugs Heading To Las Vegas To Showcase

ART HIDE PTY LTD

BAYSWATER, PERTH, WESTERN AUSTRALIA, July 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A round-the-world trip in 2009, which included Argentina, had Kura Perkins stumble upon a cowhide tapestry that sparked the vision for her brand, Art Hide. Kura’s sister Bree Hay-Hendry, an experienced textile designer also jumped on board, and the duo has been at it, creating originally designed and ethically sourced leather products of heirloom quality for the past 12 years.

Even though Art Hide was founded in Australia, the sisters gradually started touring America and managed to establish a highly successful USA operation. Today, over half of Art Hide’s business comes from the States. It therefore just makes sense that the duo is off to the States in a couple of weeks to visit their US clients and showcase their upcoming and exciting 2022 collection at the Las Vegas Market.

The market, running from 24-28 July 2022, showcases top furniture retailers to exclusive boutiques, design studios, and gift stores where buyers discover a compelling variety of products including upholstery, bedding, lighting, and casual furniture, rugs, housewares, handmade, seasonal and more.

Kura is extremely excited about the upcoming event, as part of the Art Hide journey of educating the market about the fantastic natural attributes of premium hide, including their sustainable provenance and incredible durability, has always been at the forefront of the Art Hide story.

“There’s no other textile quite like it: incredibly easy to maintain, highly stain resistant, and hypoallergenic”, says Kura. This brings up another big selling point - stemming from both sisters having a miscellany of kids and pets - the duo designs cowhide rugs in Australia that they know will work well for a bustling home!

About Art Hide: The combined expertise of Kura and Bree, woven together with the traditional skills of their meticulous leather-craft team and an array of cutting-edge technologies, have created timeless everyday masterpieces for hundreds of clients since 2010. Art Hide’s premium quality cowhide is sourced as a by-product of the meat industry from regulated tanneries, where methods involved in tanning and dyeing are always safe for workers and are non-pollutant.

