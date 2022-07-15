PXI SMU Market Global Enhancements and Growth Outlook 2021–2030

PXI SMU market

Increase in demand for validity test for complicated batteries and semi-conductors to support IoT drive the growth of the global PXI SMU market.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The surge in demand for high-resolution modular source measure units for crucial applications, rise in R&D activities across industries, and increase in demand for validity test for complicated batteries and semi-conductors to support IoT drive the global PXI SMU market. The worldwide PXI SMU market is being driven by increased research & development activities across sectors for PXI SMUs. Highly disruptive technologies such as the Internet of Things, autonomous vehicles, and 5G are already putting pressure on semiconductor companies to adopt more efficient techniques of testing semiconductors from the lab to the manufacturing floor. As a result, market players are expanding their software and PXI platform capabilities to assist chipmakers in solving major concerns. Furthermore, test engineers are utilizing PXI SMU in the validation lab and on the production floor to eliminate measurement correlation issues and shorten time to market, which is propelling the PXI SMU market forward. However, the widespread availability of less expensive alternatives such as digital multimeters and power supplies is expected to limit the market's growth.

PXI Source Measure Units (SMUs) combine high-precision source and measurement capabilities with features that save test times and boost flexibility. High channel density for developing parallel SMU test systems, consistent hardware sequencing for reducing software overhead, and high-speed update and sample rates for rapidly changing setpoints and gathering data are among these features. Furthermore, PXI SMUs' flexible sampling rate and streaming capability enable customers to use the instrument as a digitizer to capture transient behavior, and the digital control loop helps to evaluate the instrument's transient response. Even with highly capacitive loads, the ability to modify the SMU's transient behavior, known as Source Adapt, reduces SMU settling time and minimizes overshoot and oscillations.

Market Trends

The M9111A PXI source measurement unit from Keysight Technologies is designed for design validation and production testing of next-generation power amplifiers and front-end modules that support cellular and wireless communication formats.

The PXIe 4135 is a high-precision, system source measure unit with a voltage output of up to 200 V that is suitable for industrial applications such as wafer-level parametric test, materials research, and characterization of low-current sensors and integrated circuits, according to National Instruments (ICs).

National Instruments is committed to staying on top of technical developments, and new product introductions help the company stand out from the competition.

The Carlyle Group's acquisition of Eggplant by Keysight has been finalized. The acquisition of Keysight and Eggplant unites two complementary firms to form a disruptive force in the automated software testing market, spanning the physical, protocol, and application levels.

Key Market Players

Chroma ATE Inc

Keysight Technologies

Litepoint

Teradyne Company

Marvin Test Solutions Inc.

National Instruments

Pickering Interfaces Ltd.

Virginia Panel Corporation

VX Instruments GmbH

Yotta Volt Ltd.

COVID-19 Impact analysis

The sudden spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, which triggered a global health emergency, had a devastating influence on every industry. The emergence of the disease has also impacted the demand for PXI SMU in a very severe manner which has even led to PXI SMU reaching a record low level.

The loss of operating time due to labor shortages and lower demand from end-use sectors as a result of statewide lockdowns to contain the virus's spread has lowered investment.

