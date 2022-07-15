Pulsar Circuits Offers Advanced Printed Circuit Boards to Meet Global Technology Demands
EINPresswire.com/ -- Pulsar Circuits, a leading printed circuit board manufacturer based in Canada, recently introduced advanced multi-layered PCBs and backplane products designed to client specifications. The company operates from Quebec throughout Canada and the USA and can manufacture rigid printed circuit boards based on specific client requirements with up to 12 layers.
Pulsar Circuits is recognized as an industry leader for its manufacture of advanced multi-layered PCBs and backplane products designed to client specifications. The company is known for the best rigid-flex PCB fabrication in the industry. Its fabrication capabilities include thermal management solutions that include heat sinks, circuit tracks as narrow as 3mm, HDI fabrication features such as micro BGA, flip chip, and Types I, II, and III microwaves, Mil-Spec approved with AS9100, MIL-P-55110, and MIL-PRF-31032 certifications, and 48-hour QTA production support with volume production.
The best thing about Pulsar Circuits is its dedication to its clients. The company has always prioritized customer relations. Its customer support and engineering centers have a global reach to better serve clients in diverse locations. Combined with its extensive fabrication network, the company is now a premier single-source provider of backplane and PCB products.
“We believe in great customer service,” says a team member. “Our company is committed to ensuring that our clients get the answers they need, and we’re willing to help out with any questions you may have. If you need assistance with anything, then feel free to contact our friendly staff, who will be happy to work with you to resolve the issue. Our end goal is to do everything we can to meet your professional needs and do so in a way that advances your business and your business goals.”
Pulsar Circuits has been instrumental in ensuring that its clients get the best PCBs available on the market. The company is also known for its exemplary customer service and has a dedicated staff that provides its customers with the answers they need.
For more information, visit https://pulsarcircuits.com/pcb-printed-circuit-board/.
About Pulsar Circuits:- Pulsar Circuits is a reputable printed circuit board manufacturer that operates from Quebec throughout Canada and the USA. Besides having 20 years of experience, the company is committed to providing its customers with the absolute advanced printed circuit board found in Canada or the US. Besides bare printed circuit boards, the team also specializes in LED lighting and makes all its products according to the most recent and highest standards in the industry.
Media contact:
Media contact:
Pulsar Circuits
+ +1(514)-630-6028
info@pulsarcircuits.com
