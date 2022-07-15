Submit Release
Bridgestone's Innovation Center "B-Innovation" Receives LEED® GOLD Certification for High Environmental Performance

  • B-Innovation,*1 an innovation center located within Bridgestone Innovation Park has been awarded LEED® GOLD certification by the U.S. Green Building Council.
  • This is the fifth Bridgestone Group base in the world to receive LEED GOLD certification and the first in Japan.
  • This certification reflects the company's commitment to the realization of a sustainable society, based on corporate commitment "Bridgestone E8 Commitment".

Tokyo (July 15, 2022) ― Bridgestone Corporation announced today that B-Innovation,*1 an innovation center located within Bridgestone Innovation Park (Kodaira City, Tokyo) has been awarded LEED® GOLD certification by the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC). This is the fifth Bridgestone Group base in the world to receive LEED GOLD certification and the first in Japan. Based on its corporate commitment, "Bridgestone E8 Commitment"*2, the Bridgestone Group will accelerate innovation of its technologies, business models, and designs through co-creation at the B-Innovation. The Group thereby will continue to contribute to the realization of a sustainable society, together with employees, society, its partners, and customers.

The LEED® (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) rating system is a program for assessing the environmental performance of buildings and urban environments developed and operated by the USGBC, a U.S. NPO, with certification screening performed by Green Business Certification Inc. As the world's most widely used green building assessment system, LEED certifies buildings and urban environments deemed to promote the use of renewable energy or to be built with sufficient concern for the health of people and the environment with regard to their design, construction, and maintenance and operation methods. Certified buildings are rated either CERTIFIED, SILVER, GOLD, or PLATINUM based on their scores. Only around 10% of structures submitted for assessment receive LEED Gold certification (based on figures from 2021, slightly over 10% when including Platinum certification),*3 a fact that underscores the high level of environmental performance at B-Innovation.

Bridgestone has started full-scale operation at Bridgestone Innovation Park in April 2022. B-Innovation is a central facility of this innovation park, and contains the place where can give rise to new ideas by engaging with Bridgestone core technologies and products, prototyping studio where people can give shape to the ideas and co-creative spaces open to external partners. The building is designed to preserve surrounding environment and consider the health of people and the environment　from the design phase. The acquisition of LEED GOLD certification represents an objective assessment of these provisions.　The following features of B-Innovation earned it Gold certification in this program.

B-Innovation's Environmental Features

Eco-friendly design and construction: use of materials with little impact on people or the environment, recycling of more than 50% of construction waste materials, etc.
Energy conservation and renewable energy systems: reduction of 24.2% in energy consumption from level defined by LEED, solar power generation system, etc.
Effective use of water resources: reduction of 35.6% in water use from level defined by LEED
Renewable and low-volatile organic compound materials: recycled materials used for 16% of building materials

Bridgestone Innovation park is consists of this "B-Innovation" and "B-mobility" as a proving ground and "Bridgestone Innovation Gallery" where introduce Bridgestone's history, DNA, business activities, and initiatives for the future to interact with stakeholders with empathy. By unitizing the innovation park, its new global innovation hub for promoting co-creation based on empathy and creating new value. Bridgestone Group is committed to realizing and supporting a sustainable society with employees, society, its partners and customers, based on "Bridgestone E8 Commitment" as its axis.

LEED-Certified Bridgestone Group Facilities (Excerpt)

Name Country Certification date Certification level
Bridgestone Firestone Warren Green Building*4 United States Oct. 2008 SILVER
BFNT Aiken County Facility*4 United States Aug. 2009 SILVER
Bridgestone Technical Center United States Jun. 2014 GOLD
Bridgestone Warren Plant United States Jul. 2014 SILVER
Bridgestone Park Training Centre United Arab Emirates Nov. 2015 GOLD
Bridgestone Park First Stop Building United Arab Emirates Dec. 2015 GOLD
BRIDGESTONE ARGENTINA Argentina Dec. 2016 SILVER
Bridgestone Americas Headquarters*5 United States Aug. 2018 GOLD
Bridgestone B-Innovation Japan Jul. 2022 GOLD

Source:https://www.usgbc.org/projects

*1 B-Innovation is an innovation center located within Bridgestone Innovation Park (Kodaira City, Tokyo) that was opened in April 2022. This facility serves as a venue for encouraging the interaction with internal and external partners and co-creation with them through innovation, including a prototyping studio and co-creative office spaces open to external partners.
https://www.bridgestone.com/corporate/news/2022042101.html

*2 The Bridgestone Group established its corporate commitment, the "Bridgestone E8 Commitment" to realize its vision: "Toward 2050, Bridgestone continues to provide social value and customer value as a sustainable solutions company." This commitment will serve as the Group's axis to drive management while earning the trust of future generations. The "Bridgestone E8 Commitment" consists of 8 Bridgestone-like values starting with the letter "E" (Energy, Ecology, Efficiency, Extension, Economy, Emotion, Ease, and Empowerment) that the Group will commit to creating through Bridgestone-like "purpose" and "process," together with employees, society, its partners and customers to realize a sustainable society.
https://www.bridgestone.com/corporate/news/pdf/2022030101.pdf

*3 Of the structures submitted for assessment in 2021, just over 20% had received certification as of May 30, 2022, of which 4% received Silver certification, 11% received Gold certification, and 2% received Platinum certification. Source: https://www.usgbc.org/projects

*4 The Bridgestone Warren Plant and the Bridgestone Firestone Warren Green Building were the first tire plants in the world to receive LEED certification.
https://www.bridgestone.co.jp/corporate/news/2010020802.html (in Japanese only)

*5 https://www.bridgestoneamericas.com/en/newsroom/press-releases/2018/bridgestone-tower-receives-leed-gold-green-building-certificatio

About Bridgestone Corporation:
Bridgestone is a global leader in tires and rubber building on its expertise to provide solutions for safe and sustainable mobility. Headquartered in Tokyo, the company employs approximately 130,000 people globally and conducts business in more than 150 countries and territories worldwide. Bridgestone offers a diverse product portfolio of premium tires and advanced solutions backed by innovative technologies, improving the way people around the world move, live, work and play.

