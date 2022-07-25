Submit Release
A DUI Lawyer Can Make A Difference

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DUI or Driving Under the Influence charges are serious and can potentially result in loss of livelihood, fines, time in jail, and more severe charges if an injury, loss of life, or property damage is involved. The number of DUIs on your record also impacts how the prosecutor will handle the case.

Each DUI lawyer at Winston & Hiestand Law Group, PLLC is committed to representing Louisville, KY, clients aggressively, strategically, and using the latest in scientific information and research. Through our experience and understanding of the law, we can advise clients throughout the process and develop the best defense. It is not uncommon for police departments to make mistakes or for other mitigating factors to exist in these types of charges, which is why having a DUI lawyer throughout the process is critical.

DUI lawyers can challenge the results of field sobriety tests, the testimony of police officers, blood or breath tests, and provide expert testimony with regards to your case. DUI charges are serious, even for a first charge, and calling Winston & Hiestand Law Group, PLLC in Louisville, KY, is the first step in getting the representation you need.

About Winston & Hiestand Law Group, PLLC

Winston & Hiestand Law Group, PLLC offers over fifty years of combined legal experience and expertise. The firm provides legal representation for criminal defense, personal injury, workers’ compensation, wills, trusts, and estate planning. For more details, visit us online at louisvillelawoffice.com or call us at 502-444-4357 (HELP).

