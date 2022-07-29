A Wrongful Death Lawyer Makes Difficult Times More Manageable
Wrongful death is a legal term defined by the state of Kentucky.LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wrongful death is a legal term defined by the state of Kentucky. It refers to the death of an individual resulting from negligence, a wrongful act, or an injury inflicted by another. Working with a wrongful death lawyer at Winton & Hiestand Law Group, PLLC allows families in Louisville, KY to begin the healing and recovery process while having the best legal representation to obtain fair compensation for their loss.
Wrongful death cases throughout Louisville, KY are extremely complicated. Often, the case is based on expert testimony and documentation as well as eyewitness accounts of the accident or injury. Wrongful death cases can include reckless conduct, vehicle accidents, defective products, or accidents on construction sites or in medical facilities. Attorneys at Winton & Hiestand Law Group, PLLC handling these cases need to gather the necessary evidence to prove negligence or a wrongful act. Therefore, retaining an attorney as soon as possible after the loss of a loved one is essential in building a case.
Kentucky has a specific statute of limitations on wrongful death cases. Contacting a wrongful death lawyer or car accident attorney ensures the case is filed within one year after the death. This can be a very emotional, complicated, and stressful time, and having compassionate, understanding, and knowledgeable legal representation helps reduce the stress and confusion.
About Winton & Hiestand Law Group, PLLC
Located in the heart of the Highlands in Louisville, KY, Winton & Hiestand Law Group, PLLC is a law firm with over fifty years of combined experience representing clients in personal injury, criminal defense, workers’ compensation, and wills, trusts, and estate planning cases. Additional information about the practice can be found at louisvillelawoffice.com or by contacting us at 502-444-4357.
Company: Winton & Hiestand Law Group, PLLC
Address: 905 Baxter Avenue
City: Louisville
State: KY
Country: United States
Zip code: 40204
Telephone number: (502) 444-4357
Website URL: https://louisvillelawoffice.com
