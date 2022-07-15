Louisville Law Firm Adds Estate Planning Lawyer
Winton & Hiestand Law Group, PLLC offers more than fifty years of combined experience in personal injury, criminal defense, wills, estate planning.LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Winton & Hiestand Law Group, PLLC has announced the addition of probate, wills, and estate planning lawyer Joseph Longmeyer. Mr. Longmeyer is a native of Louisville, Kentucky, graduating from the Saint Louis University of Law in 2001, and has extensive experience representing clients in wills, trusts and estates, and personal injury cases.
Winton & Hiestand Law Group, PLLC offers almost two decades of legal services throughout the Louisville area. The expansion from personal injury to an estate planning lawyer, as well as criminal law and workers’ compensation legal representation, allows us to service all types of clients throughout the community. The law firm provides over fifty years of combined legal experience, from pre-suit through litigation and trial.
As with all services, personalized, confidential, and tailored legal representation is the number one goal. Working with an estate planning lawyer ensures your estate is handled according to your wishes. Across the United States, as many as 50-60% of adults do not have a will or estate planning in place, leaving things up to the courts. Mr. Longmeyer’s experience in wills, estates, and trusts, as well as the probate process, provides the opportunity to consider options and develop a comprehensive estate plan.
We also offer legal services to prepare power of attorney, create a living will, and appoint a health care representative.
About Winton & Hiestand Law Group, PLLC
Winton & Hiestand Law Group, PLLC offers more than fifty years of combined experience in personal injury, criminal defense, wills, estate planning, and workers’ compensation claims. We focus on one-on-one, customized services for each of our clients. To learn more, visit us at louisvillelawoffice.com or call 502-444-4357.
Company: Winton & Hiestand Law Group, PLLC
Address: 905 Baxter Avenue
City: Louisville
State: KY
Country: United States
Zip code: 40204
Telephone number: (502) 444-4357
Website URL: https://louisvillelawoffice.com
