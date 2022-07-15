Serverless Architecture Market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 27.8% by 2025

Serverless Architecture Industry

Rise in adoption of cloud technologies & the emergence of serverless computing in growing IoT landscape are expected to be opportunistic for the global market.

PORTLAND , PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, July 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Surge in number of smartphones, increase in BYOD adoption, rise in number of applications, growing shift from DevOps to serverless computing, and rising need to eliminate server management challenges have led to significant growth of the global serverless architecture market.

However, issues associated with third-party APIs restrict the market growth. On the other hand, emergence of serverless architecture applications in growing IoT landscape and growing cloud infrastructure services market would provide lucrative opportunities for the serverless architecture market.

The public cloud segment accounted for nearly three-fourths of the total market share in 2017, and is expected to maintain its dominance by 2025. The major factors that drive the growth of this segment include its high availability, cost-efficiency and capabilities to improve the functionality as well as overall development process. However, the private cloud segment is estimated to project the fastest CAGR of 30.0% from 2018 to 2025, owing to its less vendor-locking problems and enhanced security.

Based on applications, the web application development segment held nearly half of the total market share in 2017, and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is due to serverless computing that allows developing and running of an application without the servers. This reduces the complex procedures such as planning capacity of the application, installation of hardware, procurement, and software.

However, the IoT backend segment is estimated to register the highest growth rate with a CAGR of 31.7% from 2018 to 2025, owing to growing IoT industry and increasing number of data sets associated with these connected devices.

North America region accounted for nearly half of the market in terms of revenue in 2017. However, the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 31.0% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes regions including Europe and LAMEA.

Leading market players analyzed in the research include the Amazon Web Services, Alibaba Group, Google LLC, Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Platform9 Systems, Inc., Twilio, Rackspace Inc., and Tibco Software.

