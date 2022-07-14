Submit Release
SB675 in Sen: Representative Vruwink added as a cosponsor - 2022-07-14

WISCONSIN, July 14 - An Act to repeal 46.245, 253.095, 253.10, 253.105, 441.07 (1g) (f), 457.26 (2) (gm), 632.8985, 940.04 and 940.15 (5); to amend 48.375 (4) (a) 1., 69.186 (1) (hf), 69.186 (1) (k), 253.107 (1) (b), 448.02 (3) (a), 939.75 (2) (b) 1. and 968.26 (1b) (a) 2. a.; and to create 253.094 of the statutes; Relating to: right to choose an abortion and elimination of certain abortion-related regulations.

Status: S - Health

7/14/2022 Sen. Representative Vruwink added as a cosponsor  
3/15/2022 Sen. Failed to pass pursuant to Senate Joint Resolution 1 894

