Rapid Industrialization & Urbanization Driving Europe Industrial Motor Brakes Market Growth, Reveals Fact.MR

Demand for Industrial Motor Brakes Is Projected To Be Driven By the Rapid Industrialization and Growth of Manufacturing in Asia Pacific, Europe and North America

/EIN News/ -- Seoul, South Korea, July 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United States, Rockville MD: Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, states that the global Industrial motor brakes market would be reaching US$ 1.34 Billion in 2022 and go for a stable CAGR of 4.5% between 2022 and 2032. Fact.MR has gone on records to mention that governments across the globe are extensively spending on enhancement in infrastructure at the residential as well as commercial level. Therefore, the global Industrial motor brakes market is projected to reach US$ 2.08 Billion by the year 2032.



The rise in construction projects has resulted in greater demand for backhoes, excavators, bulldozers, graders, trenchers, and several other components of construction machinery. This is where industrial motor brakes come into picture, as heavy loads could be managed effectively through them.

Excavators, backhoes, graders, bulldozers, trenchers, and many other pieces of construction machinery are in higher demand as a result of the increase in construction projects. To manage heavier loads, this equipment needs to work differently.

The use of brakes enables construction equipment to carry heavier loads. In addition, the market for industrial motor brakes is driven by rising equipment demand and production.

What’s Influencing Industrial Motor Brakes Market Growth?

“Easy Stopping Process & Effective in Reducing Production Time Driving Sales of Industrial Motor Brakes”

Because natural braking would take a long time, industrial motor brakes are essential instruments in the manufacturing and process industries. The market for industrial motor brakes has ultimately been driven by the growth in production rates and the necessity to complete tasks by the deadline.

In addition, the market for industrial motor brakes is experiencing increased demand due to the growth of new and emerging sectors. A majority of firms all around the world are choosing motor brakes since they have advantages over traditional systems. It has been noted that this is a fresh, emerging trend in the market, favouring the same.

There is some room for aftermarket services with heavy use. As a result, the manufacturers of industrial motor brakes will have greater opportunities.

Key Segments Covered in the Industrial Motor Brakes Industry Survey

Industrial Motor Brakes Market by Type :



DC Brakes

AC Brakes Torque





Industrial Motor Brakes Market by Braking Mode :



Holding

Overhauling Braking Load-assisted Braking Soft-stop Braking



Industrial Motor Brakes Market by Application :



Regenerative Braking

Dynamic Braking Plugging





Industrial Motor Brakes Market by End Use :



Metals & Mining

Construction Manufacturing Processing



Industrial Motor Brakes Market by Region :



North America

Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



Competitive Landscape

To increase the output of automated guided vehicles (AGV) and electric cars, manufacturers are focusing heavily on reducing machine stop time, which has led them to turn to industrial motor brakes.

Industrial motor brakes also enable pulley tension maintenance, the activation of dynamic brakes, and precise movement and stop, all of which preserve worker safety.

Strong industrial motor brakes are in higher demand due to the growing need to stop motors instantly to prevent worker or product harm.

Key players in Industrial Motor Brakes Market

Warner Electric, Inc.

Brook Crompton UK Ltd.

Eaton

Sterling Controls

Ogura Industrial Corp.

Altra Industrial Motion.

EMTorq

Force Control Industries

Tolomatic

Toshiba International Corporation

Havells





Key Takeaways from Industrial Motor Brakes Market Study

North America holds 21.6% of the market share.

Europe contributes for 24.5% of the entire market due to speedy industrialization.

Easy Stopping process to be the major reason for resorting to industrial motor brakes





Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on the Industrial Goods Domain-





















