Carl Mitchell Writes A Thrilling Story
Carl Mitchell released his novel Friendship City: Hanging by a ThreadTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It is 2058. Friendship City: Hanging by a Thread is a sequel from Carl Mitchell’s first book, Sundown: Derailing Dystopia — Book 1. In this book, NYPD Detective Nick Garvey and Lenora Allison, President of the battered and reeling United States, are fighting to keep a man-made killer plague from infesting the country while preventing the destruction of Friendship City. The city is an autonomous joining of Brownsville, Texas and Matamoros, Mexico, where the citizens of two different cultures commit to work together and to develop their own protective Bill of Rights.
“Author Mitchell hits the accelerator early and often as he dials up one calamitous situation after another. He's particularly adept at action sequences that keep the derring-do as credible as it is exciting. Mitchell also displays an ability to keep his protagonist's family trials as important as his professional challenges, which makes his lead character not just heroic but human as well. This is the second book in a series. However, the author does a good job of providing information that brings readers up to speed and delivers a cliffhanger that will likely have fans of this genre clamoring for the next installment.” says Joe Kilgor in his book review for The US Review.
Carl H. Mitchell was born in California. He began his serious reading when he was nine years old with Victor Hugo's "The Hunchback of Notre Dame." He returned to writing after retiring from IBM as an engineer and continued writing short tales until moving on to novels.
Read more about the interesting book Friendship City: Hanging by a Thread by purchasing his book on Amazon and visit his website carlhmitchell.com for a synopsis and a brief video.
