Myron Golden Announces the Next Make More Offers Challenge Begins July 18, 2022

Myron Golden, a business coach based in Tampa, FL, is pleased to announce that the next Make More Offers Challenge will be held from July 18th to July 22nd, 2022. One of the previous participants of the previous Make More Offers Challenge was Matt Bristig and he has released a testimonial video that describes his experience when he followed Myron Golden’s advice. Matt said, "I took that advice and made $75,000 in four days, relaunching an old course of mine that I'd forgotten I ever had.” Matt observed that if he had not followed Myron’s advice, he would likely have made only one fourth of what he had accomplished.

The Make More Offers Challenge is a five-day program where participants get immersed in the process for 1 to 2 hours a day. The ultimate result of this challenge is for participants to make more perfect high ticket offers much more quickly. Myron Golden points out that wealth requires speed, which means that what is required is not to make more money, but to make money in a shorter period of time. Myron wants to emphasize that there are clear steps to achieving an eight figure income and the intensive coaching for five days will spell it out.

In this five-day program, participants will undergo intensive coaching and teaching on everything that they require to develop a million dollar plus income. Some of the important things to learn in this program are: online marketing optimization; web design with sales in mind; leaning in: how to achieve mastery; how to craft the perfect offer and get paid what you are worth; bringing electricity and energy into presentations; and managing wealth to live a life with purpose. And Myron Golden adds, “Mastery is the ability to execute effortlessly without the use of conscious resources.”

In the Make More Offers Challenge review, Matt revealed that Myron gave him several ideas along the way while he coached him to ensure that the made the most amount and was able to serve his people at a higher level. He urged those who are considering to take part in the program not to question the cost because it offers so much value and students of the program will get much more in return.

Myron Golden, Ph. D., has accumulated an experience of 30 years, and he is passionate about sharing everything that he has learned to help other people so that they can convert their passion into profit and ultimately develop a seven to eight figure business. More importantly, Myron teaches people how to use of biblical principles as the basis for that growth, so that they can live a life of purpose, help other people too, and establish a living legacy. He suffered from polio as an infant and he has to walk with a metal brace on his leg for his whole life, which implies that he fully understands how to overcome obstacles in life. He learned the value of discipline from his parents, enabling him to earn a black belt in martial arts and then become a record label owner, a master marketing consultant, and a bestselling author.

Myron wants to point out that his positive energy comes from his faith in God and from the potential of his students. As an integrated marketing consultant and a business coach, he provides the appropriate tools and knowledge to his students to allow them to make better offers, come up with more leads, convert leads into clients, and get paid what they are truly worth. He is the author of two best selling books, “From The Trash Man to The Cash Man: How Anyone Can Get Rich Starting from Anywhere” and “Click and Order for Brick and Mortar: Online Strategies for Offline Market Domination.”

People who would like to know more about the next Make More Offer Challenge can visit the Myron Golden Live website, or contact them through the telephone or via email.

